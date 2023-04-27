How long was Lois Clarke married to James Garner? Everything we know

James Garner was an American actor and producer whose acting debut came in 1957 through a television show called Maverick. He was active in Hollywood's film industry from 1954 till 2010. Many recognized him for his outstanding contribution to the industry, but fans want to know how long he was married to his wife, Lois Clarke.

James Garner and Lois Clarke were married for more than 50 years. Photo: @ClassicMovieHub (modified by author)

Lois Clarke grew up in Los Angeles and was not known for most of her life. Her popularity came after she married James Garner. Their marriage existed for over 50 years, and they had one biological child named Gigi Garner. She has appeared in several TV shows and is currently a talent acquisition manager.

Lois' profile and bio summary

Full name Lois Josephine Fleishman Clarke Gender Female Date of birth 6 July 1923 Date of birth 30 October 2021 Age 98 years old at the time of her death Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5 feet 4 inches Weight in kilograms 64 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Married Children Gigi and Kimberly Garner Net worth Approximately $20 million

Lois Clarke's age

She was born on the 6th of July, 1923 and according to her date of birth, she was 98 years old when she passed away in 2021.

Lois Clarke's net worth

Details about her occupation and career remain a mystery and also her net worth. Reports mention that she inherited $20 million of her husband's estate after he passed away on the 19th of July 2014.

Was Lois Clarke in Superman?

While the movie title is Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, she did not form part of its famous cast. Lois Clarke was not an actress and did not star in any movies. Her late husband was an actor and starred in films produced in 1954. Some include The Notebook, The Rockford Files, The Great Escape, and Space Cowboys.

Is Lois Clarke still alive?

Actor James Garner and Lois Clarke attending Giant Steps Benefit at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Galella

On the 30th of October 2021, Clarke's daughter, Gigi Garner, took to Twitter to announce that her mother had passed away. However, she did not disclose her mother's cause of death.

How long was James Garner married to his wife?

The American actor was married to his wife for 57 years. Reports state that the former couple exchanged vows on the 17th of August 1956, a few weeks after they had started dating. Unfortunately, James died before they could celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary.

Did James Garner have any biological children?

James has one biological child named Gigi Garner. She was born on the 4th of January 1958 and is 65 years old as of 2023. Gigi attended Westlake School for Girls and furthered her studies at the University of California. She has worked in the entertainment industry as an actress and currently runs a talent management company.

What was James Garner's cause of death?

Sources mention that Garner's publicist shared the news about his death on Twitter and stated that he died of natural causes. James was 86 years old at the time of his death.

Who was James Garner married to in real life?

He was married to Lois Clarke, whom he met at a party in Los Angeles. His family was not accepting of their marriage because of their religious differences. However, what mattered to them was their love for each other.

What was James Garner's net worth when he died?

Actor James Garner's portrait session at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Mark Mainz

James was worth $20 million at the time of his death. It is understood that he managed to accumulate this much through his career as an actor and producer.

Lois Clarke remained married to her husband for over three decades, despite his family's reservations about their marriage. Their marriage journey is proof that indeed, love conquers all.

