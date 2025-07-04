Who is Kara Wang? Meet the Chinese‑American actress with a wine label

Kara Wang is a Chinese-American actress who began performing at the age of 6. In 2024, she diversified her income streams with the release of her first wine label, Amry. Reflecting on her journey and on embracing new chapters, she told Timid Magazine in 2024:

“That is what life is like. We all go through [troubles], but there are also bright spots. And we somehow juggle it all.”

Kara Wang at the 2023 Asia Society Southern California Annual Gala (L). The actress at the Skirball Cultural Center in 2024 (R). Photo: Allison Dinner, Olivia Wong (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kara Wang inked a global deal with an Asian talent agency after graduating from university.

with an Asian talent agency after graduating from university. She is fluent in the Hangzhou Chinese dialect and Mandarin Chinese .

. Wang is a sommelier and often posts wine reviews on social media.

Kara Wang's profile summary

Full name Kara Wang Gender Female Date of birth 5 December Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Chinese-American Ethnicity Mixed Alma mater University of California Height 5'6" (168 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Profession Actress, entrepreneur Social media Instagram

Kara Wang is a first-generation American

According to Kara's IMDb profile, she was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. Although her year of birth and age is a mystery, on 7 December 2023, she took to Instagram to celebrate her special day via a post that read:

“I felt like a princess on my birthday this year. We danced and laughed until my face hurt.”

Actress Kara Wang during the special screening of Summer Of Soul in 2021. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Original

She shares a close relationship with her mother

During a November 2024 interview with Mochi Magazine, Wang showered her mom with praises, stating:

“Growing up, I saw my mom navigate the world effortlessly. Although she may not say the same for herself, her ability to move to a new country and thrive is commendable.”

On 12 May 2019, Kara penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, stating:

“Happy Mother's Day to the world's most beautiful mom. There are no words to thank you enough for the sacrifices you have made for me. I love you!”

Kara Wang in 2024 in Los Angeles (L) Kara and her mother in 2019 (C) Kara in 2021 (R). Photos: A. Rodriguez (Getty), @therealkarawang on IG, Kara Song Wang on Facebook. (Modified by editor)

Source: UGC

Kara was involved in theatre and show choir throughout her school years

From a young age, Wang knew that she wanted to be an actress. At 15, she signed her first agent. Kara graduated with a BA in theatre from the University of California.

From 2010 to 2015, she resided in Beijing and Hong Kong, acting in over 20 Chinese films and TV productions, including Caught in the Web. Below are some of Wang's other acting credits, per the Movie Database:

The Power Couple as Esther Chang (2019)

as Esther Chang (2019) Good Trouble as Sumi Liu (2019-2024)

as Sumi Liu (2019-2024) The Rookie as June Zhang (2021)

as June Zhang (2021) Goliath as Lisa (2021)

as Lisa (2021) Christmas at the Golden Dragon as Romy (2022)

In 2022, she portrayed Callie "Halo" Bassett in Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise.

Kara has a Court of Master Sommeliers certification

Kara Wang shared her love for wine in an August 2024 Instagram post that she captioned:

“My friends know I enjoy pairing wine with the perfect bite or sharing a glass over a good conversation. Several years ago, I decided to broaden my wine education and turn this hobby into something big.”

Kara Wang with her red wine in January 2025 (L). Kara and her white wine in 2024 (C and R). Photos: @therealkarawang (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

Kara Wang launched her wine label in September 2024

Wang took to Instagram on the 30th to announce the release of her first wine, Amryn. She wrote:

“Amryn officially launches today! Thank you to everyone who has supported my dream through words of encouragement or purchasing a bottle. I am proud of myself for bringing to life something that was a mere thought months ago. I hope you enjoy this drink as much as I did making her.”

Conclusion

Kara Wang is a Chinese-American actress and sommelier who has been making waves in Hollywood and in the wine industry. Beyond the big screen, she is a keynote speaker and industry expert, focusing on topics such as diversity and inclusion.

READ MORE: Who is Momona Tamada? All about ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ star

Briefly.co.za published the profile of Momona Tamada, a Canadian actress. She is best known for portraying Ty Lee in Avatar: The Last Airbender and Claudia Kishi in The Baby-Sitters Club.

Tamada made her career debut in 2019 and has captured the hearts of many with her confidence and acting prowess. She has since carved her niche in the competitive and dynamic film industry.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News