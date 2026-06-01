Springboks rugby star Makazole Mapimpi has sent social media into a frenzy after being photographed alongside a KwaZulu-Natal academic who looks identical to him

The viral picture was taken at the launch of Mapimpi’s winter clothing line for his fashion brand, Elevate, which was attended by his lookalike, Dr Zamokuhle Magubane

The striking resemblance shocked many because Mapimpi has no surviving immediate family, having lost his mother, brother, and sister at a young age

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Makazole Mapimpi was in the presence of his lookalike, Dr Zamokuhle Magubane, at his winter clothing launch. Image: Makazole Drex Mapimpi

Source: Instagram

A viral photo featuring double Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi and a young academic doctor from KwaZulu-Natal has viewers rubbing their eyes in disbelief. The mind-boggling image, which highlights an uncanny, identical resemblance between the two men, was shared on X by user @MlamuliSA on 31 May 2026.

The two men were pictured together at the official launch of Mapimpi’s new winter clothing line for his premium fashion brand, Elevate. In attendance to support the rugby player-turned-entrepreneur was Dr Zamokuhle, an academic who happens to share the same facial features, build, and smile as the famous Sharks winger.

Mapimpi's heartbreaking family history

The striking resemblance shared in X by user @MlamuliSA's post struck an emotional chord with the public due to Mapimpi's well-documented and tragic upbringing. Raised in an impoverished Eastern Cape home, the rugby icon has no surviving siblings, having lost his mother, sister, and brother during his youth. Because the Springboks star has no siblings left, seeing him stand side-by-side with someone who looks like his literal twin brother left fans feeling stunned and touched.

See the X post below:

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi calls for a DNA test between the men

The viral post generated massive astonishment online as locals analysed the pair. Many jokingly declared that the rugby star’s father needed to account for the resemblance, arguing that it was impossible to look that identical without a shared lineage. Others strongly advised both men to take a DNA test, saying the doctor might be the brother he’s been longing for.

Locals jokingly said both Mapimpi and the doctor's parents need to be taken to the Madlanga Commission for answers. Image: @MlamuliSA

Source: Twitter

User @Mars_Ultor_ asked:

"Kanjani, when they look so identical?"

User @Sue_Mvelase commented:

"They are not related, as far as they know! Take their parents to the Madlanga Commission, and the truth will come out. At least two parents know what’s going on."

User @MlamuliSA shared:

"The father must account!"

User @PhoshPk added:

"UTatakho TV show needs to intervene here."

User @Mashaba_Ntobs said:

"These are siblings, I won't believe anything else

User @Mtho_Star commented:

"Maybe somewhere down the line, they have a common ancestor who had their features, that is, at least my logical attempt to explain the resemblance."

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Source: Briefly News