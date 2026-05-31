South African men's national team head coach Hugo Broos has been adviced on the approach to use at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Bafana Bafana struggled in their last match against Nicaragua.

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The Belgian tactician recently released his final squad list for the global football tournament set to hold in North America, and they are looking forward to playing against the host Mexico and other countries in Group A.

There have been talks about the former Cameroon national team coach to build the team around Relebohile Mofokeng after the youngster's top class performance for Orlando Pirates in the just-concluded season.

Broos on approach to use at World Cup

Nigerian football journalist Michael Afolayan in a chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

"South Africa deserved to be at the World Cup, and could be one of the teams to watch of for in the competition if they play the right way," he said.

"Broos has done well with building Bafana Bafana squad to this stage and I would like to see them play the same way they did at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

"They were obviously one of the best teams in the competition and the team that gave Super Eagles more problems in the tournament."

Source: Briefly News