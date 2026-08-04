Helen Zille turned a viral middle finger moment into a pointed comment on Joburg's broken streets and failing infrastructure

The DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate placed the ANC supporter next to potholes, sewers and broken traffic lights in a series of edited images

The creative comeback came ahead of November local elections, with Zille using the posts to drive voter registration

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Helen Zille had the last laugh. The Democratic Alliance's Johannesburg mayoral candidate took to social media on 4 August 2026 with a cheeky and pointed response to a moment that had already set the internet alight.

It started during a campaign stop in Johannesburg. As Zille's vehicle moved through a neighbourhood, a group of ANC supporters outside a spaza shop caught her attention. One man raised his middle finger at her car. Instead of reacting with anger, Zille laughed and called out a cheerful farewell, referring to the ANC by its nickname "Khongolose." The video spread rapidly on X, drawing reactions from across the country.

Zille then took things a step further.

Joburg's broken streets become the punchline

Rather than letting the moment pass, Zille used photo editing to place the now-recognisable man in a series of scenes highlighting Johannesburg's worst service delivery failures. The images showed him standing next to gaping potholes, overflowing sewers, collapsed infrastructure, a garbage dump and a broken traffic light.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Her caption made the message clear: the finger, she wrote, was no accident. It was the same gesture, she argued, that the ANC and smaller coalition parties show residents every day through crumbling roads, water outages, hijacked buildings and dysfunctional traffic lights.

She used the post to push voter registration at the DA's online platform and called on supporters to volunteer for her campaign ahead of the November local elections.

View post here:

A campaign moment gone national

The posts landed at a charged moment in Johannesburg politics. With local elections drawing closer, tensions between party supporters have been rising, and Zille's response gave the DA a sharp piece of campaign content that doubled as a critique of the city's governance under the current coalition.

By framing a personal slight as a symbol of a broader failure, Zille managed to redirect attention from the gesture itself toward the state of Johannesburg's streets, a topic that resonates with millions of residents who deal with its consequences daily.

Zille abseils hijacked building

Briefly News also reported that Helen Zille took her campaign for the Johannesburg mayorship to new heights on 13 July 2026.The DA politician abseiled down the side of a hijacked building in central Joburg to shine a light on what she described as a crisis hiding in plain sight. Harnessed and guided by safety personnel, Zille made her way down the exterior of the building while speaking directly to the camera.

Source: Briefly News