A full bench of the Western Cape High Court granted President Cyril Ramaphosa an interim interdict pausing parliamentary impeachment proceedings

Judge Andre Le Grange ruled the review of the panel report will be heard in September, citing Ramaphosa's right to avoid reputational damage

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the president noted the order and reaffirmed his respect for judicial independence

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Cyril Ramaphosa reacted to the Western Cape High Court ruling in his favour. Image: Magali Cohen / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Presidency welcomed a full bench of the Western Cape High Court's decision to issue an interim interdict suspending parliamentary impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa related to the Phala Phala matter, pending a separate legal challenge against the lawfulness of the panel report underpinning those proceedings.

Ramaphosa's right to dignity at stake, says judge

The limited order effectively freezes the inquiry until the court rules on Ramaphosa's application disputing the validity of the report. Judge Andre Le Grange confirmed the review application will be heard in September.

In delivering the ruling, Judge Le Grange reasoned that Ramaphosa holds the right to be shielded from public humiliation and reputational harm if the impeachment hearings are grounded in a report that may be unlawful.

Pressing ahead with public hearings before the court has assessed the legal challenge would amount to, in the judge's words, "a cynical exercise." The judgment draws a clear line: accountability processes must themselves be lawful before they can be used to hold the head of state to account.

Presidency welcomes the court order

According to Eyewitness News, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that the president had taken note of the court's decision. Magwenya said Ramaphosa reaffirms his respect for judicial independence and the separation of powers as established in the Constitution, and that the president remains committed to cooperating with and abiding by official accountability processes.

The Phala Phala matter centres on allegations relating to foreign currency found at Ramaphosa's game farm in Limpopo, which prompted a section 89 independent panel inquiry in Parliament. That inquiry's report formed the basis of the impeachment proceedings now placed on hold. With the review set to be argued in September, the constitutional and procedural questions surrounding the panel report will need to be resolved before Parliament can move forward with any public hearings against the president.

View the African Transformation Movement's reaction to the ruling:

Political parties react to court ruling

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent ruling from the Western Cape High Court that temporarily halted Parliament's Section 89 impeachment process concerning President Cyril Ramaphosa linked to the Phala Phala matter. Political parties have expressed varied reactions to this development, which could significantly impact the political landscape in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News