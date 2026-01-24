A respected Springs businessman and longtime rugby club figure died during a suspected hijacking incident in the town centre

His passing has left the Springs Rugby Club and wider community in mourning, with tributes pouring in

Police have opened a murder and vehicle hijacking case while the family prepares for funeral arrangements

The Springs rugby community has been plunged into mourning following the death of well-known local businessman and Springs Rugby Club honorary president, Boeta Moodie. The 67-year-old died on Thursday, 22 January 2026, after reportedly being shot during a suspected vehicle hijacking in Springs’ central business district.

Springs Rugby Club honorary president Boeta Moodie alongside his family. Image:@netwerk24

Source: Instagram

Moodie, the owner of Jimmy’s Scrap Metals and a long-standing community figure, was alone in his vehicle and on his way home from the rugby club when the incident occurred. The Springs Advertiser reported that the alleged hijacking took place while he was driving through the town centre.

Police investigating murder

Police spokesperson Sergeant Charity Zwane confirmed the incident and said a case of murder and vehicle hijacking has been opened. No arrests have been announced at the time of publication. Moodie spent decades embedded in the fabric of Springs Rugby Club, having joined in 1976 as a player before later serving in various leadership roles. At the time of his passing, he was the honorary president of the club.

Springs rugby club releases statement

Tributes have poured in across social media, with the club issuing a heartfelt message on Instagram acknowledging Moodie’s influence on the organisation and its members.

“Boeta lived for Springs Rugby Club and its people,” part of the statement read.

“He shaped young players, served with loyalty, and left a legacy that stretches beyond the field.”

The publication reported that Moodie leaves behind his wife, two sons and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be communicated once finalised. Residents and supporters have been urged to respect the family’s privacy during their period of mourning. The killing has placed renewed focus on hijacking incidents in the area, with recent reports indicating an uptick in such crimes across Springs and surrounding communities.

Boeta Moodie was a beloved rugby figure in Springs. Image:@netwerk24

Source: Instagram

Reactions online have heartfelt from fans, friends and those who knew Boeta.

@teamlifecycle:

''Heartbreaking,such a sweet person. Good luck, Daleen, Casper, Dominique, and Boetie and grandchildren.''

@magdelsmith:

''Whoa..deeply sorry. May the Lord strengthen and comfort all his people.''

@whos_goose:

''Going to miss Uncle a lot, thank you for everything you did for us at the club.''

@brindie:

''What is becoming of this country? This is horrible, a person's life is worth NOTHING anymore.''

@nicolenedk:

''Which of us is next? NOBODY came prepared for this. So undeserved. What is going on in this country?''

In recent months, the rugby world has been rocked by several tragic incidents. In December 2025, 17-year-old Gqeberha schoolboy Kungawo Booi died after collapsing during a school rugby match. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, the Westering High School player passed away shortly after emergency responders arrived.

The South African rugby community has also recently mourned the passing of flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

