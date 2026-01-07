A former rugby captain suffered a life-altering injury while on holiday at one of South Africa’s busiest surf beaches

The incident has drawn widespread support from the school rugby fraternity, with past teammates and pupils rallying behind him and his family

The accident has reignited concerns around coastal safety during peak holiday periods, particularly at beaches known for powerful swells

Former JBM Hertzog High School (now Bloemfontein High School) head boy and rugby captain Gerhard van Staden has been left with a serious neck injury following a freak beach accident in Jeffreys Bay earlier this month.

The former school leader, who captained the school’s rugby team before matriculating, was injured while on holiday in the popular Eastern Cape coastal town during the festive break. According to reports, van Staden was knocked over by a powerful wave while in the water, resulting in a broken neck.

The incident occurred in early January 2026, during a peak holiday period along the Jeffreys Bay coastline, an area known for strong surf conditions and unpredictable tides.

Medical reports shared with close friends indicate that the injury was severe, with initial assessments suggesting a significant loss of sensation following the impact. Van Staden was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment and remains under medical care as doctors continue to monitor his condition.

Captain’s injury shocks Bloemfontein sporting community

News of the accident has sent shockwaves through the rugby and school sporting community in Bloemfontein, where van Staden was widely respected not only for his performances on the field but also for his leadership off it.

As head boy and first-team rugby captain, he was regarded as a central figure in school sport during his time at JBM Hertzog High School, now known as Bloemfontein High School. The institution has a rich history of producing notable sporting alumni and is well known for its strong rugby tradition.

In response to the incident, former teammates, classmates and fellow pupils have come together to form a prayer and support group, offering encouragement to van Staden’s family and wife as he faces a long and uncertain road to recovery.

Jeffreys Bay beach safety under renewed spotlight

The incident has once again brought beach safety into focus during peak holiday periods, particularly in coastal areas with strong surf. Jeffreys Bay’s Main Beach is a beloved tourist attraction, drawing swimmers and surfers from across the country. However, its powerful waves and shifting tides can pose serious risks, even to confident swimmers, especially during high swell conditions.

At the time of publishing, no further medical updates had been made public, and the family has requested privacy while focusing on his recovery. Van Staden and his wife, Lizelle van Staden, are originally from Bloemfontein but are currently based in Gqeberha.

In recent months, the rugby world has been rocked by several tragic incidents. In December 2025, 17-year-old Gqeberha schoolboy Kungawo Booi died after collapsing during a school rugby match. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, the Westering High School player passed away shortly after emergency responders arrived.

The South African rugby community has also recently mourned the passing of flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

