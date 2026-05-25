A simple interaction with the Springbok coach unexpectedly turned into a deeply memorable experience for one local Durbanville artist

Rugby fans across South Africa were left smiling after Rassie Erasmus made a heartfelt personal visit that nobody saw coming

The touching story behind Kwedini’s latest appearance online has warmed hearts and sparked emotional reactions from supporters nationwide

Rassie Erasmus visited a Durbanville artist to collect a heartfelt portrait of his beloved dog Kwedini. Image: rasrugby

Source: Instagram

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus recently made a special visit to a Durbanville artist’s home studio to collect a portrait of his beloved dog, Kwedini, after a heartfelt gesture from local artist Craig Stuart captured attention online.

The touching story gained traction after Stuart shared parts of the creative process on Instagram earlier in May 2026. The artist later revealed that Erasmus personally stopped by his home studio to collect the painting.

According to SARugbymag, Stuart said the idea came after briefly meeting Erasmus earlier this year while introducing the Bok coach to his daughters.

Craig Stuart explains the inspiration behind Kwedini portrait

Stuart said he later noticed Erasmus frequently posting pictures and videos featuring Kwedini on social media. The artist then decided to create a portrait of the dog as a personal gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Without any commission or arrangement in place, I decided to create a portrait of Kwedini as a gift,” Stuart told SARugbymag.

The artist explained that the gesture was not motivated by fame or publicity.

“For me, this wasn’t about celebrity. It was about creating something personal from a small interaction and seeing where it led,” Stuart said.

In an Instagram post shared on 4 May 2026, Stuart unveiled the artwork and thanked former Springbok star Duane Vermeulen for helping spread the word. Stuart wrote:

“IT’S TIME!! I’ve held off for long enough - introducing the portrait that I completed for Rassie Erasmus.”

“Thanks to Duane Vermeulen @customs08 for reaching out - now it’s just a matter of getting the word out.”

Rassie Erasmus visits artist’s home studio

After clips and photos of the artwork circulated online, word eventually reached Erasmus. The Springbok coach then arranged to collect the portrait himself.

In another Instagram update posted on 13 May 2026, Stuart confirmed that Kwedini’s portrait had officially reached Erasmus.

“WE DID IT! Kwedini is now with Rassie - thanks for all the support and please give me a shout if you want your own unique artwork,” Stuart posted.

He also thanked Erasmus directly for visiting his studio.

“Thanks for dropping by @rasrugby you absolute legend!” he added.

Stuart jokingly referred to his workspace as “the garage” while sharing images from the memorable visit.

Social media users react to Rassie Erasmus and Kwedini artwork

The heartwarming moment quickly spread across social media, where rugby fans and supporters flooded Craig Stuart's comment section with praise for both the portrait and Rassie Erasmus’ decision to personally collect it.

User debgovender celebrated the moment by commenting:

“That’s so great.”

User tracey_lee27 was stunned that the Springbok coach visited Stuart’s home studio, writing:

“Amazing!!! And he came to your house! Well done!!!”

Another Instagram user, sandycunningham5 could not hide her excitement after seeing the finished artwork and posted:

“Wow! It’s goose pimply awesome! Craig superstar.”

Another supporter, jodesmiles, praised the artist’s effort by writing:

“This is the best!!! Amazing Craig... well done.”

User robynmarais simply summed up the moment with:

“Two legends!”

The emotional story also drew attention to Erasmus’ close bond with Kwedini, who has become a familiar face on the Bok coach’s social media pages. Fans continued sharing messages of admiration as the touching interaction between the Springbok mentor and the local artist gained traction online.

The touching exchange between Craig Stuart and Rassie Erasmus has drawn widespread praise. What started as a brief meeting turned into a memorable moment that celebrated both creativity and the bond between a pet owner and his dog.

Rassie Erasmus and Kwedini melt hearts online. Image: rasrugby

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus honoured with National Order of Ikhamanga in Gold

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus received one of South Africa’s highest honours after President Cyril Ramaphosa awarded him the National Order of Ikhamanga in Gold on 19 May 2026.

The honour recognised Erasmus’ role in leading the Springboks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs and helping unite South Africans through rugby.

Source: Briefly News