South African rugby boss Rassie Erasmus has been formally recognised at the national level for his outstanding contribution to sport and leadership

The honour comes amid continued celebration of his role in transforming the Springboks into one of the most dominant teams in world rugby

His achievements on and off the field have drawn praise from the Presidency, SA Rugby, and supporters across the country

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Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was honoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, with the National Order of Ikhamanga in Gold.

The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, and sport. According to the Presidency, Erasmus was nominated for the honour for his “inspirational leadership in national and international rugby that has propelled the Springboks to repeated Rugby World Cup championships.

President Ramaphosa honours Rassie Erasmus

“Victory on the field of play has advanced social cohesion among South Africans and raised the nation’s esteem in the international community,” said the Presidency.

Erasmus guided South Africa to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023 as Director of Rugby and acting head coach. He has also played a key role in the Springboks winning successive Rugby Championship titles for the first time.

His tenure has marked one of the strongest eras in South African rugby history, with the team enjoying sustained success as they build toward a demanding 2026 international season.

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SA Rugby and fans congratulate Rassie

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated Erasmus, describing the honour as a fitting recognition of his impact on rugby and nation-building through sport.

Alexander said Erasmus’ leadership has helped unite South Africans across communities, fostering pride and togetherness while elevating the Springboks on the global stage. He added that SA Rugby was proud to share in the achievement and praised Erasmus as a true product of the country whose influence extends beyond the field.

Erasmus also received widespread praise from South Africans on social media, with fans sharing congratulatory messages and celebrating his achievement.

@Vizicelo Selana:

“Give that man brandy and cola.”

@Nono Marhadebe Kondlo:

“Well deserved, Dr Erasmus.”

@Jasmine Wilkinson:

“Congratulations, Coach! Well deserved indeed.”

@Anita Mac Wyne:

“Congratulations, Rassie! Earned and well deserved.”

@Dzanibe Dzanibe:

“Well deserved, oom Rassie.”

@Bryan Kotze:

“Living legend.”

Erasmus extended his contract with the Springboks until 2031 after reported overseas interest. He remains one of South Africa’s most respected sporting figures, with his achievements earning both national and international recognition.

His contribution to rugby has also been acknowledged academically, after he received an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Coaching Science from North-West University (NWU) on 2 May 2024.

Rassie Erasmus speaks on resignation reports

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus had gone viral across multiple media platforms, suggesting that he had resigned from his post.

Several media outlets reported that Erasmus had quit as the South African national rugby team coach. He broke his silence and clarified his position.

Source: Briefly News