Pieter-Steph du Toit’s upbringing away from rugby stadiums has left many fans fascinated by his humble roots in the Cape winelands

The Springbok enforcer recently gave supporters a rare look into his private life, sparking reactions online after a touching interaction on the family property

Beyond rugby glory, the Bok star’s lifestyle blends luxury, family tradition and business success in one of the Western Cape’s picturesque regions

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Springboks legend Pieter-Steph du Toit is not only a record World Rugby Player of the Year and a two-time Rugby World Cup winner, but also a star who grew up on a family farm in the Western Cape.

Springboks star Pieter-Steph du Toit grew up on his family farm in the Western Cape. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

The farm that shaped du Toit, affectionately known as PTSD among Springboks fans, is called Kloovenburg Wine & Olive Estate. It is a stunning family-owned estate in the Riebeek Valley in the Western Cape. The property sits near the slopes of Kasteelberg mountain and has become famous not only for its wine and olive production, but also for its scenic beauty and rich family history.

According to the farm’s website, the du Toit family took over the estate in 1956, and it has remained in the family ever since. It was later expanded by the Springboks star’s father into one of the Swartland region’s respected wine and olive destinations. The estate features vineyards, olive groves, hiking trails, tastings and panoramic mountain views.

As seen in the post below:

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Pieter Steph Du Toit's family farm

One of the farm’s standout features is the origin of the “Eight Feet” wine brand. The name comes from Pieter-Steph and his three brothers, Johan, Anton and Daniël, whose “eight feet” stomped grapes as children while helping their father in the cellar.

The estate also offers a luxurious yet understated atmosphere rather than flashy celebrity wealth. Visitors often describe it as peaceful, scenic and deeply rooted in family culture. There are wine tastings, olive tastings, mountain trails and a deck overlooking the valley. The tasting room reportedly contains photographs of the du Toit family and rugby memorabilia related to Pieter-Steph’s career.

See the photo below:

The rugby star, who underwent successful shoulder surgery in February 2026, recently shared a rare glimpse into the farm on social media while enjoying a heartwarming moment with a young fan.

See the post below:

Pieter-Steph du Toit’s family and rugby earnings

Pieter-Steph du Toit is married to Willemien du Toit. The couple’s love story began in 2012, and they tied the knot in 2015 after getting engaged the previous year. Together, they have two children, Pieter Stephanus and Christi.

As a senior Springbok and elite international forward, du Toit’s earnings come from multiple income streams. These include Springbok match fees and retainer payments, domestic club contracts and lucrative overseas deals.

He has played professionally for the Sharks and the Stormers in South Africa and has been based in Japan since 2021, where he represents Toyota Verblitz in Rugby League One. The Japanese league is known for offering competitive contracts that significantly boost players’ career earnings.

Springboks star players Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph Du Toit. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Top 3 contenders to replace Siya Kolisi as captain

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will turn 35 this year, and his rugby career is gradually entering its twilight phase.

With time catching up, attention is beginning to shift towards who could eventually take over the leadership role when he calls time on his international career.

Source: Briefly News