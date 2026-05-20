A photo of former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly went viral, showing the reality TV star without his famous face tattoos

Fans were stunned to see the star without his signature ink, with critics arguing that it was time for him to let them go and finally get serious about his future

Meanwhile, loyal supporters were quick to debunk the claims that Broly had gotten rid of his tattoos, pointing out that the viral photo from years before his rise to fame

A photo of Themba Broly without his signature face tattoos went viral. Images: thembabroly

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly found himself at the centre of a raging social media debate after a viral photo surfaced showing him without his iconic face ink.

Real name Themba Mabaso, the reality TV star, musician, and tattoo artist gained widespread fame as a fan-favourite on the third season of the show.

On 19 May 2026, he shared a photo of himself and his child, and his signature ink was nowhere to be seen, instantly sending shockwaves through the timeline as fans questioned whether the reality star had actually undergone a massive transformation overnight.

Themba Broly’s extensive body art is his definitive trademark, making him one of the most unforgettable faces in Big Brother Mzansi history. His head-to-toe ink is a core part of his identity and the direct inspiration behind his hit Mzansi Magic reality series, Themba: My Inked World. The show tracked his life as a rising businessman and tattoo artist, solidifying a personal brand that is now completely inseparable from his signature look.

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The star is also known for his short-lived romance with famous sangoma and podcaster Mpho Wa Badimo, who won the third season of Big Brother, and is also the mother of one of Themba's kids.

His viral photo ignited a heated debate among critics and his loyal fanbase, the Ghost Nation, who questioned whether the snapshot was simply an old throwback photo from years before his rise to fame, or the star had a change of heart and decided to switch up his image for good.

See Themba Broly's photo below.

Social media reacts to Themba Broly's tattoo-free photo

Critics wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on Themba Broly's ink-free face. Read some of the comments below.

_NhlanhlaNkosi_ posted:

"I knew they were not permanent."

silentical wrote:

"He needs to get a 9-5; the tattoos had to go. Look how handsome he looks."

DonknowMcgrego said:

"I guess it was time to submit CV's."

ms_cheekbones reacted:

"That must have been such a painful experience."

BastardZuma criticised Themba Broly:

"He decided to grow up."

Fans debated whether Themba Broly had indeed gotten rid of his signature face tattoos. Image: thembabroly

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, loyal fans were quick to debunk the claims, arguing that the photo was old.

nonz_nonie said:

"That's an old picture."

lelo_mkhondo asked:

"Isn't the first pic old?"

SbusisoXolaniM2 clarified:

"This is an old picture. That man loves his tattoos too much."

Themba Broly involved in bloody brawl

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a heated altercation involving Themba Broly that allegedly turned violent.

No stranger to drama, the reality TV star was reported to have been intoxicated and acting inappropriately, displaying erratic behaviour that raised concern among friends and online users.

Source: Briefly News