South African reality TV star Themba Broly once again hogged headlines for all the wrong reasons

The former Big Brother Mzansi star was allegedly involved in a bloody brawl, which left a music producer badly injured

One of the friends revealed that Broly was drunk on the day of the fight and was seen allegedly harassing a lady

‘BBMzansi’ Star Themba Broly was involved in another brawl. Image: @thembabroly

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Themba Broly Mabaso, doesn't learn from his past mistakes! The former Big Brother Mzansi star was allegedly involved in another fight that got a music producer badly injured because of the reality TV star's abrasive behaviour.

According to buzzlifenews, Themba was hanging out with a couple of friends at an apartment block where the renowned producer Nicey Beatz lives. This led to him getting injured after Themba Broly allegedly started an altercation with an unknown man.

The source said:

"We saw Themba harassing some lady outside the apartment, and we tried to stop him. He was very drunk, and when that ended, he got into an altercation with another guy, whom he beat to a pulp. Themba beat the guy so badly, we thought he was going to die. We tried to stop him, but he overpowered us."

Leading up to Nicey getting badly injured, a friend disclosed that after the fight where Themba beat up the guy he had an altercation with earlier, he was forced to leave. Others followed, not knowing they were leaving Nicey in danger.

Fifteen guys came later that evening and beat up the music producer after he failed to give them Themba's whereabouts, which he did not know.

"Nicey heard a harsh knock at the door and people attempting to kick the door open. There were about 15 guys; one of them was the guy Themba had beaten up.

"They beat him so badly he needed medical care. He lost a lot of blood, and at the time, there was no security in sight. When one guard eventually arrived, they were able to chase the guys out of the apartment block. But he was injured."

Themba Broly allegedly got a music producer badly injured. Image: @thembabroly

Source: Instagram

Themba Broly reconciles with his baby mama

In March 2024, things did not end well between Themba Broly and the mother of his child, Michelle Mavundla, famously known as Mphowabadimo. Neither did he manage to mend things with the mother of his two children, Nqobile Khuzwayo. Reports suggested that he was on a mission to fix things with the two ladies.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly will be returning to our screens with his successful reality show Themba: My Inked World. The Mzansi Magic show has been renewed for a second season, and it follows the life of the tattoo artist turned Kwaito star.

Terry Treasure opens first skincare store

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African media women are winning this as they keep opening stores left, right and centre.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star, Terry Treasure, is one of the influencers who excitedly announced on social media that she has opened her first store, which is mainly for skincare.

Source: Briefly News