The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Terry Treasure excitedly reached a career milestone

The reality TV star and OnlyFans model announced on social media that she had opened her first skincare store

Terry Treasure also shared with media publications how she started the brand and what inspired it

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Terry Treasure expanded her business. Image: @theonlyterrytreasure

Source: Instagram

South African media women are winning this as they keep opening stores left, right and centre.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star Terry Treasure is one of the influencers who excitedly announced on social media that she has opened her first store, which is mainly for skincare.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Terry, whose real name is Gugu Refiloe Bonga, shared with the publication how the brand started and also what inspired her to pursue opening a skincare business.

She said:

"I was pretty nervous, I mean opening a store is a big deal, just last year I thought of closing the business which was online only but then something told me not to and look now I have opened my own store and it feels so great.

"I started this brand back in 2022 after I left the Big Brother Mzansi house and as a person who had problematic skin, I tried many products which never worked until I found the formulation that year acne and hyperpigmentation which worked, sot to cut the story short found a supplier and the rest is history."

Terry Treasure opened her first store. Image: theonlyterrytreasure

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Terry Treasure

The TV personality was born Gugu Refiloe Bonga. She is originally from Orlando, Soweto, South Africa. Gugu was raised by her mother and grandparents in a small family of ten consisting of cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Mostly, she talks a lot about her mother, which is completely the opposite when it comes to her father. After her grandmother passed away, her mother took over the family by becoming the matriarch and breadwinner. But, importantly, she grew like any other normal kid. At school, she was the head of social and played netball.

She studied Multimedia Design and Production at City Varsity in Braamfontein. While narrating her story to her fellow housemates, she revealed that she insanely dropped out of City Varsity because of the extremely cold weather in Braamfontein – this was approximately four months after joining the institution.

