Things on Big Brother Mzansi are heating up as some housemates have revealed their game strategy

Housemates BeeKay and Nate reportedly have partners outside of the Big Brother house and fans are talking

Some viewers are however not surprised by this revelation, and some noted that they have a type

These housemates might have shown that they have the hots for one another, but fans were quick to remind them that they have partners waiting for them at home.

'Big Brother Mzansi' housemates BeeKay and Nate have partners outside the house. Image: Mzansi Magic

Meet BeeKay and Nate's alleged girlfriends

According to a fan of the show @ShrekNne, housemates BeeKay and Nate have girlfriends and they are smitten with them. Below is a first look at their partners.

Does Nate have feelings for her housemates or she's playing the game?

Nate's spontaneity is always a talking point among Big Brother Mzansi fans. She was always seen kissing the other housemates including Jojo. During one of the live shows, host Smash Afrika asked Nate about her gameplay, saying it is nothing more than just a game

"It is just a game," she said. When asked if she had the hots for anyone in the house, Nate replied by saying, "I'm not interested in anyone in the house," Nate said.

'Big Brother Mzansi' housemates Nate and Jojo shared a kiss. Image: Big Brother Mzansi

Mzansi reacts after seeing pics of the housemates' baes

It seems as though this information is not new as some housemates have heard BeeKay gush over his girlfriend. Others joked that the housemates would be going back to their partners with a bucket load of apologies handy.

Here are some of the reactions.

@Sanelisiwe73582 observed:

"It explains the mouth he drew on idea partner."

@parosimon2 gushed:

"If it’s true then their partners are so gorgeous. It’s giving top class now I see why they both are friends because no one could beat their taste."

@thujahWenu stated:

"Beekay's girlfriend looks like Nate."

@Slii_okuhle shared:

"I know this girl and yazini, she definitely understands why BeeKay is moving the way he's moving."

@ShazMelloD replied:

"Nate really has a type."

@ZaneleMthimkhu8 responded:

"They will be coming out of the house with a basket full of apologies. Beekay said they would apologize for what they did, and what they will do henceforth."

@Meela_Brownnn shared:

"He said it himself that he does and they just started dating a year or so."

BeeKay reacts to KayB's dramatic disqualification

In a previous report from Briefly News, Team BeeKay responded to KayB's dramatic exit from Big Brother Mzansi after she allegedly assaulted him.

Big Brother issued a statement condemning this act, saying there is zero tolerance in the house when it comes to such offences. BeeKay added that he wishes KayB could use this time as a learning curve on how to do better as a person.

