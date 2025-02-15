DJ Shimza Catches Shade From Girlfriend Athi Geleba for Being in India on Valentine’s Day
- DJ Shimza's long-term girlfriend wasn't about to let him ignore Valentine's Day
- Athi Geleba threw shade at her DJ boyfriend for being in India and not spending lovers' day with her
- Mzansi is rolling on the floor at Athi's comment and consoled her for spending Valentine's Day by herself
DJ Shimza decided to spend Valentine's Day in a different country, and his girlfriend did not like that one bit.
Athi Geleba throws shade at DJ Shimza
South African Valentine's Day was a spectacle as many couples flaunted their love with grand gestures and exciting getaways, but sadly, it wasn't the same for DJ Shimza and his girlfriend.
The renowned DJ/ event organiser spent lovers' day in India for work while his lady stayed behind in South Africa, and she made sure he could feel her discontent all the way in another country.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
She responded to his post announcing his arrival in India for back-to-back shows, reminding him what day it was:
"It’s Valentine’s Day in South Africa."
The pair has kept their relationship low-key for years, occasionally posting one another while keeping their online interactions at a minimum.
Athi is also the woman who was caught in a spicy love triangle with Shimza and K Naomi - both long-term relationships.
Here's what Mzansi said about Athi Geleba's comment
Netizens were hysterical and said Athi at least received flowers from President Cyril Ramaphosa:
Thepartybo46462 posted:
"The president gave you a flower, he knew what he was doing."
qhamadlula_ joked:
"You’re greedy, Athi. Cupcake gave you a flower, others didn’t even get R5 airtime."
GlitEdgee laughed:
"Please remind him."
Shimmypfarelo said:
"At least the president gave you flowers on his behalf."
LesibaHorns responded:
"He went to make money, don't be too upset."
Talk_28 wrote:
"But the president gave you a rose."
AceRawkus advised:
"Choose yourself, sis.'
Minnie Dlamini receives Porsche on Valentine's Day
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Minnie Dlamini showing off her alleged new Porsche on Valentine's Day.
The media personality had fans convinced that her new boyfriend bought the pricey ride for her, and social media erupted in praise.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za