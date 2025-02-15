DJ Shimza's long-term girlfriend wasn't about to let him ignore Valentine's Day

Athi Geleba threw shade at her DJ boyfriend for being in India and not spending lovers' day with her

Mzansi is rolling on the floor at Athi's comment and consoled her for spending Valentine's Day by herself

DJ Shimza's partner, Athi Geleba, threw shade at him after spending Valentine's Day apart. Image: mangwanya

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza decided to spend Valentine's Day in a different country, and his girlfriend did not like that one bit.

Athi Geleba throws shade at DJ Shimza

South African Valentine's Day was a spectacle as many couples flaunted their love with grand gestures and exciting getaways, but sadly, it wasn't the same for DJ Shimza and his girlfriend.

The renowned DJ/ event organiser spent lovers' day in India for work while his lady stayed behind in South Africa, and she made sure he could feel her discontent all the way in another country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

DJ Shimza's girlfriend wasn't happy with him spending Valentine's Day in another country. Image: mangwanya

Source: Instagram

She responded to his post announcing his arrival in India for back-to-back shows, reminding him what day it was:

"It’s Valentine’s Day in South Africa."

The pair has kept their relationship low-key for years, occasionally posting one another while keeping their online interactions at a minimum.

Athi is also the woman who was caught in a spicy love triangle with Shimza and K Naomi - both long-term relationships.

Here's what Mzansi said about Athi Geleba's comment

Netizens were hysterical and said Athi at least received flowers from President Cyril Ramaphosa:

Thepartybo46462 posted:

"The president gave you a flower, he knew what he was doing."

qhamadlula_ joked:

"You’re greedy, Athi. Cupcake gave you a flower, others didn’t even get R5 airtime."

GlitEdgee laughed:

"Please remind him."

Shimmypfarelo said:

"At least the president gave you flowers on his behalf."

LesibaHorns responded:

"He went to make money, don't be too upset."

Talk_28 wrote:

"But the president gave you a rose."

AceRawkus advised:

"Choose yourself, sis.'

Minnie Dlamini receives Porsche on Valentine's Day

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Minnie Dlamini showing off her alleged new Porsche on Valentine's Day.

The media personality had fans convinced that her new boyfriend bought the pricey ride for her, and social media erupted in praise.

Source: Briefly News