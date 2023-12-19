DJ Shimza and his lover Athi Geleba shared a cosy photo of themselves

Athi shared a very cosy picture of herself and the legendary DJ and producer on Twitter (X)

Netizens and Athi's followers were smitten by the pair's cosy picture on social media

Athi and Shimza served some couple goals content on social media. Image: @djshimza, @athi_gebela

Source: Instagram

Music producer and businessman DJ Shimza looked all cosy with his spokesperson for the presidency, Athi Gebela, in a picture, and this came after the star confirmed rumours of them in a romantic relationship.

DJ Shimza and Athi Gebela serve couple goals

The world-renowned DJ who thrives to help out aspiring content creators served couple goals recently on social media with Athi Gebele. The spokesperson for the presidency shared a photo of them on her social media page, Twitter (X).

In the picture, Shimza is looking at Athis in a romantic way with her smiling.

See the post below:

Fans were smitten by DJ Shimza and Athi

Shortly after Gebela shared the cosy picture of herself and her man on social media, many fans who were smitten flooded her comment section with complimentary responses. See some of the remarks below:

@krugersville said:

"Athi when are you inviting us for a braai , I don’t mind cooking the Pap."

@WaNkwatisa responded:

"Look at you all smiles ingathi abak’thuki everyday la kwa thwitha."

@PelozaTyali complimented:

"You look fabulous as always sweetie please greet Asthash and Nzwai for me, it has been a while, ndanqaba nakuFB."

@SandileCharles3 wrote:

"This is Beautiful love to see it."

@Constitution_94 commented:

"Sikhaphe abantu kulomhlaba kaMadiba shame."

@Sisa_777 replied:

"It was great meeting you sis Athi, the party was awesome stay blessed."

@KaraboKbmags responded:

"Someone’s son is smitten."

@T_Man_ZA shared:

"Ncooh, tender loving care..."

Shimza takes on the world

Briefly News recently covered reactions over DJ Shimza's Afrotech festival performance in Switzerland that had Mzansi raving.

The famous DJ has toured the world and performed at some of the most prestigious events, Burning Man 2023 being one of them. The publication also shared Mzansi's praises as Shimza graced Paris Fashion Week with a lit performance.

Source: Briefly News