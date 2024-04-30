Actress Amanda Du Pont took a picture next to her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Bafana Sindane

South African netizens reacted negatively to the photos, with many people expressing shock over this

Musa Khawula first dropped the files in 2023 and even shared more pictures of Amanda attending Bafana's wedding

Rumours of Amanda Du Pont's alleged relationship with Bafana Sindane have resurfaced once again. This time, a new picture has made its way to the internet, and netizens are expressing all sorts of negative comments.

Are Amand and Bafana Sindane dating?

Former Skeem Saam actress Amanda Du Pont and her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Bafana Sindane, posed for a picture while holding champagne.

The picture was shared by Twitter (X) user @sanelenkosix with the bold caption:

"Amanda Du Pont & her boyfriend, Bafana Sindane,:

Where did the rumours originate?

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula dropped the files in 2023, alleging that Amanda and Bafana are an item. Khawula first shared photos of Amanda with Babalwa Mneno and the businessman.

He then shared more pictures of Amanda attending Bafana's wedding with Ouma Mdhluli in 2014.

In his now-suspended account, @MusaThePope, he said:

"In 2014; Amanda du-Pont attended Bafana Sindane's wedding to Ouma Mdhluli. In 2023; Amanda du-Pont is dating and travelling with Ouma's man Bafana."

Mzansi reacts to the photos

South African netizens reacted negatively to the photos, with many people expressing shock over this and making jokes.

@6uhle:

"No such thing as an ugly billionaire, he’s cute."

@ImaniTheBrownie:

"As long as you're happy chomi, that's what matters."

@ApheleleJody:

"Imagine how he looks when waking up , Amanda is brave."

@lenzo21:

"Lmao, Why did I think this is Tisha Campbell and Ceelo Green."

Amanda Du Pont denies new romance rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amanda du-Pont has cleared various rumours that have been made about her love life by blogger Musa Khawula. Netizens were abuzz after Amanda du-Pont was spotted with Doc Shebeleza hitmaker Cassper Nyovest, who was having a great time.

The controversial Twitter blogger then alleged that the actress had been spotted with a new beau, but Amanda DuPont spoke out, fed up with all the speculations.

