The Comrades Marathon Association has adjusted the cut-off times for the 2024 marathon on Sunday, 9 June 2024

The association adjusted the cut-off times at various sections of the Durban race after complaints from participants

Local runners took to social media to thank the association after the announcement made the change

A significant change has been made to the 2024 Comrades Marathon. Image: ComradesRace

Source: Twitter

Runners across Mzansi were grateful after the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) announced changes to the cut-off times for the 2024 edition of the annual Durban race.

The annual 85.9km race, a less significant distance compared to British runner Russ Cook’s cross-continental effort, takes place on Sunday, 9 June 2024.

The CMA makes changes to the race

The CMA announced the change via their Twitter (X) page:

According to a statement on the Comrades website, the changes would better suit the participants and show they are open to new ideas.

The statement read:

“These amendments have been made to account for the time it takes athletes to cross the start line, the ongoing roadworks at Sherwood, and public recommendations regarding the correct pacing to be applied by athletes in the first half of the race. For this reason, changes have been made to the cut-off times to be applied at Winston Park and Drummond.”

Mzansi showed their appreciation to CMA

Local running enthusiasts took to social media to show their appreciation to the CMA, while Mzansi athlete Akani Simbine won gold in a separate event in April.

Mlungisi Zwane applauded the decision:

“Good job from the CMA; they listened to the runners and experts alike.”

Sean Sam Muller gave a suggestion:

“Next step, finish time amended to 8 pm so everyone can finish!”

Andrew Steer praised the CMA:

“Well done, CMA team!”

Mike Pheto thanked the organisation:

“Thanks that the runners are heard. Well done.”

Richard Jenkin is happy:

“Sanity has prevailed.”

