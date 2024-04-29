South African track star Akani Simbine won gold at the 100m Shanghai/Suzhou Wanda Diamond League race on Saturday, 27 April 2024

Simbine came from behind to beat American star and 2019 world champion Christian Coleman to win the gold medal in a time of 10.01

Local netizens took to social media to applaud the 30-year-old while they hope the athlete can keep his form ahead of the Olympics in June

Akani Simbine beat 2019 world champion Christian Coleman to win gold at the Shanghai/Suzhou Wanda Diamond League. Image: Akani Simbine

Source: Instagram

South African speedster Akani Simbine stole the show after a comeback victory to win the 100m event at the Shanghai/Suzhou Wanda Diamond League in China.

The six-time gold medal winner, Simbine, beat 2019 world champion Christian Coleman on Saturday, 27 April 2024, to bring the gold medal to Mzansi and his new wife.

Akani Simbine wins big in China

Watch Simbine's gold-medal-winning race in the video below:

Speaking on the Diamond League website, Simbine said he was happy with his performances and hopes to keep his good form going for upcoming races.

Simbine said:

“We always know that the last part of my race is pretty strong, and it shows. I’m happy with coming out here and replicating what I did last week at nationals and having a strong last part.”

Simbine's gold medal will come as good news to Athletics South Africa, whose former boss, Terrence Magogodela, is being investigated by the Special Investigation Unit.

Fans applaud Simbine

Local netizens took to social media to applaud the 30-year-old track star while they hope he can keep winning ahead of the Paris Olympics in June.

Zoony Dc backs Simbine:

"Olympics not too far. Definitely in with a chance for gold."

Peter van Zyl is proud:

"Proudly South African."

Mo Ebrahim admires the athlete:

"Proudly South African. Well done, champ, your best is yet to come."

Keba Finger eyes more success:

"He's still in his prime."

Elizma Fred Blume Wasserman is full of praise:

"Well done, you're a superstar."

