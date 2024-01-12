South African sprinter Akani Simbine announced his marriage on Instagram, sharing photos from his traditional ceremony

His followers flooded his page with congratulatory messages, expressing well wishes for the couple's future

Messages poured in from fans and followers, celebrating the news and offering blessings for their union

South African sprinter Akani Simbine shared with his fans and followers that he is officially married. The athlete announced the news by sharing two pictures of his lovely wife.

Akani Simbine announced that he is married. Image: @akani_simbine

Source: Instagram

Akani Simbine shares pictures from his traditional wedding

Akani Simbine is officially off the market. The star who has had public relationships, an engagement and break-ups surprised Mzansi with pictures of his beautiful bride.

Taking to his Instagram page, Akani shared two stunning pictures from his traditional ceremony. One picture showed Akani's bride dressed in traditional attire and the second picture showed the happy couple wearing matching purple outfits. He captioned the post:

"Forever yena ♾️ ❤️"

Mzansi congratulates Akani Simbine

The star's followers flooded his page with heartwarming congratulatory messages. Many wished him well in his new journey.

@majotalou said:

"I like what I see my bro . Congratulations @akani_simbine , GOD guidance and protection. Much love ❤️"

@jeremiahazu commented:

"He who finds a wife finds a good thing ❤️‍"

@skosan14 added:

"Congrats meneer! Blessings to you both! ❤️"

@nigathletics wrote:

"Congratulations Akani, God bless your union. Love from Nigeria."

@adifabulous added:

"Look at you growing up! So happy for you two and big big congrats! "

@chris_mathebula wrote:

"Big big congratulations! Hosi lmikatekisa swinene!!!"

@welma_nkuna31 added:

"leswinene swi beriwa mandla congratulations "

@brandenlee_25 said:

"Congratulations Akani! Sending lots of well wishes on the best race you will run!"

dareal_exe commented:

"Big man, congratulations on your union❤️Stay blessed."

