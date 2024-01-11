Mzansi's favourite couple, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz served couple goals content

Murdah posted a reel on Instagram of him and his wifey spending some quality time in Indonesia

Social media users flooded the comment section with sweet and heartfelt message

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz live it up in Indonesia. Image: @murdahbongz

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have been serving their fans with some couple goals content every chance they get. The pair have been making social media headlines ever since they married.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah live it up in Indonesia

The power couple found themselves trending on social media once again after Kairo's mom gushed over her hubby after he scooped two SAMA awards for Best Dance Album and Remix of the Year. The ASANTE hitmaker posted a cute reel of them living it up in Bali, Indonesia, for their vacation. The music producer captioned the clip:

“There is magic here. There is magic everywhere I am when I am with you.”

The news and gossip page, MDNews also reshared the same video Murdah did on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Inside DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz vacation in Bali, Indonesia."

Fans showed the couple with love

Shortly after the clip was shared online, many social media users flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. See some of the comments below:

@Aus_Keke wrote:

"They're having so much fun."

@shukrani__ said:

"Cute and fun I love it."

@prow_II shared:

"Baze bajabula abantu."

@MawrongzJnr commented:

"They look happy together."

caramel_brownie_wc responded:

"I love how you are so intentional about loving your beautiful wife…it’s a marvel to watch tata ka Sante."

tariusnova commented:

"Your love with your lady inspires me."

nwamavutani__ mentioned:

"I love this couple. God bless you more."

saint_gofa joked:

"So kahle kahle u January I holiday season Yama entertainers."

DJ Zinhle celebrates hubby on his 41st birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle is celebrating her 41st birthday, and her husband, Murdah Bongz, showers her with love.

Murdah took to Instagram to express his feelings, calling DJ Zinhle the most special human ever. The sweet birthday message melted fans' hearts, and they swooned about the celebrity couple.

