DJ Maphorisa shared an old picture of himself on social media recently

The star posted the photo on his Twitter page and thanked money for the transformation

Many netizens flooded his comment section sharing their opinions on his throwback image

DJ Maphorisa posted a throwback photo of himself. Image: @djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa trended on social media recently after he shared a snap of himself. The star last year also made headlines after his lover Thuli Phongolo opened a case against him of assault.

Madumoney shares a throwback pic of himself

The amapiano pioneer who not so long ago did a song with Shebeshxt topped the trending list online after he posted a throwback photo of himself on his Twitter (X) page recently.

The star also thanked money for the transformation from how he looked back in the days to how handsome he is now. The member of the Scorpion Kings captioned the image:

"Dankie Mali."

See the post below:

Fans react to DJ Maphorisa's photo

Shortly after the star shared his snapshot many netizens flooded his comment section with their reactions and opinions. See some of the responses below:

@ronewa_mathephe said:

"Madumane ne esale lefifi not star!"

@Hov_D1d wrote:

"You were once a skomota moc."

@luu_matinjwa commented:

"Trust the process."

@thabo_tshisi mentioned:

"Onole blind ka Maths le Chemistry neh?"

@iam_RTI wrote:

"Mfana u looked like Maruti wa sione."

@GI_irvin shared:

"We need a documentary Monna."

@Insightshub_sa responded:

"Gents here is motivation to get your money up."

@maddy_sebbs replied:

"Thuli would have never given u a second look here! Dankie mali indeed."

Maphorisa and Shebe's studio session

The track comes on the heels of Maphorisa and Shebe's recent studio session that had fans buzzing with excitement.

Only time will tell if the collaboration will result in being a chart-topper and a favourite among amapiano enthusiasts.

Shebeshxt meets Maphorisa, fans amazed by humility

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt recently shared his December 2023 gig guide, which includes an appearance at DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's Back 2 Back concert.

Ahead of the show, the Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker met Porry and stunned netizens with his humble nature.

