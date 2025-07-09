Cheslin Kolbe spends quality time with his children in Johannesburg with the Springboks star also flaunting a luxury car in the process

The South African rugby superstar is grateful to be able to spends some well-deserved time with his kids

The picture shared by the 31-year-old gathered reactions from his fans and followers on social media

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe enjoys quality time in Johannesburg, spending well-deserved moments with his children.

The South African Rugby star is married to Layla Cupido, and they have three children together. He recently returned to Mzansi to celebrate the Easter holidays with his family. He also flaunted a Mercedes-Benz he was driving while he was at home.

Kolbe, in a recent post on his social media page, showed off two Mercedes-Benz cars that the total cost was R3.4 million.

Cheslin Kolbe returns to South Africa in style as he spends time with his children in Jozi. Photo: Visionhaus

Kolbe flaunts R2.3m car while spending time with his kids

Kolbe took to his official Instagram page to share a picture and expressed his appreciation for having well-deserved moments with his family.

"Grateful for family moments in Jozi 🙏 @mercedesbenzsa," the caption of the picture reads.

The Tokyo Sungoliath star's presence with his three children turns heads, another thing that caught attention in he picture the Boks star shared was the Mercedes-Benz GLE450d 4M Coupe, which was seen behind them.

Cheslin Kolbe shows off expensive Mercedes-Benz car which is worth R2.3 million on social media. Photo: Michael Steele

The luxurious ride that caught the attention of many is reportedly worth R2.3 million as per Mercedes-Benz official South African website.

The picture shared by the Springboks star sparked reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as Kolbe spends time with his family

sassy_chani said:

"You can also visit us! We are braaiing deep, nice champion!!! Salute brother, proud is an understatement 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

josefreitas1321 joked:

"Can the Car keep Up with Speedstar)!!"

wjsouthgate reacted:

"Family first ❤️ you are inspiring Kolbe."

nambita_mazwi added:

"Saw you at the AirPort in CT….. so gracious! every fan who wanted a photo- you never said no…. 🙌 really cool how you graciously carry yourself."

thabomabuza_ commented:

"The best rugby player of all times 🙌👏"

loveit2409 wrote:

"Always great to be home 👏"

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4Matic specifications

According to Cars.co.za, Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4Matic delivers a maximum output of 285 kW, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, seats five passengers with an optional seven-seat configuration, and maintains an average fuel economy of 7.6 litres per 100 km.

It's 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine produces a maximum power of 270 kW at 4,000 rpm and delivers 750 Nm of torque between 1,350 and 2,800 rpm. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and optional low-range capability, this all-wheel-drive vehicle ensures smooth performance across terrains.

The engine is front-mounted and optimised for power and efficiency with an advanced automatic gearshift system.

It's a five seater vehicle with an option of seven seater configuration upon request. It has a towing capacity ranges from 750 kg unbraked to 2,700 kg braked which makes it a perfect fit for a family adventure.

Kriel flaunts a R2.1m ride on social media

Briefly News earlier reported that Springboks new captain Jesse Kriel flaunted an expensive car in his recent post on Instagram story.

The luxurious car the Boks player shared the picture on social media is said to be worth R2.1 million in the South African market.

