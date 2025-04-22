Cheslin Kolbe, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner, took a break from rugby to celebrate Easter with his wife, Layla, and their three children

The Springboks star, is renowned both locally and internationally and currently plays for Tokyo Sungoliath in Japan

The 31-year-old also showed off his expensive Mercedes Benz in his post on social media with sparked several reactions from his fans and followers

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner, Cheslin Kolbe, has taken some time off from sport to celebrate Easter with his wife, Layla, and their three children.

The Springboks star is one of the most famous rugby players, not only in South Africa but globally. He currently plays club rugby with Tokyo Sungoliath and is based in Japan.

Despite being miles away from South Africa, the 31-year-old traveled back home to enjoy the Easter celebration with his family while cruising around Cape Town in his expensive Mercedes Benz.

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe returns to South Africa from Japan to celebrate Easter with his wife and three children. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Kolbe flaunts his R1.6m Mercedes Benz during Easter celebration

Kolbe shared pictures of him spending some time with his family during the Easter holidays on his official Instagram page.

The different pictures shared showed how he celebrated the Easter period with his family, as well as making his movement easier with his luxurious 2025 Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe.

The Boks star captioned the pictures he shared on social media with a beautiful message while also thanking the German automobile company for making his family's movement back home easier with their car.

Cheslin Kolbe shows off his expensive 2025 Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe. Photo: cheslinkolbe.

Source: Instagram

In one of the pictures, it showed that the Kolbe family was at the Edge Church on Easter Sunday to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"A short but special stay back home in SA. Always grateful to @mercedesbenzsa for keeping the Kolbe family moving 🙌🏽," the Rugby World Cup winner said.

The 2025 Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe is one of the latest editions of cars being manufactured by the German automobile brand, and it is worth approximately R1,600,000, according to the company's official website.

Kolbe is not the only Springboks star who has shown off his expensive cars. Eben Etzebeth was recently seen with his wife, Anlia, taking a spin in a Mercedes Benz in Johannesburg.

Siya Kolisi is another Bok who owns an expensive car, and he recently showed off his Mercedes Benz GLS.

Reactions as Kolbe celebrates Easter with his family in SA

eulenda.luxuryhomes.and.law said:

"My favourite family 😍."

Ross Goodall wrote:

"Welcome home - Happy Easter to you guys."

Michelle Mopp reacted:

"God bless you and your beautiful family! Fame comes and go but your family will always be there! Cherish that ❤️."

kclee jacobs shared:

"Always a blessing seeing you guys at church ♥️ @layla_kolbe."

carolhugo5 commented:

"Blessed Easter to the Kolbe family."

Kolbe celebrates his wife, Layla, on her birthday

Briefly News also reported that Kolbe shared a heartfelt message on his official social media accounts to celebrate his wife Layla Kolbe on her birthday.

The SA rugby star was also joined by other Bok players to celebrate the mother of his kids.

