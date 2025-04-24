Rachel Kolisi, Siya Kolisi's former wife, shared a comment about Cheslin Kolbe and his wife, Layla, after they spent quality time together during the Easter break

The South African couple enjoyed a romantic date at Ludus Magnus, a scenic location in Franschhoek, Western Cape

Aside reaction from Rachel, fans and followers of Kolbe also stormed his comment section with lovely messages

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Siya Kolisi's former wife, Rachel Kolisi, shared a comment after two-time Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe and his wife, Layla Kolbe, spent quality time together during the Easter holidays in South Africa.

The South African rugby star, who is based in Tokyo, Japan, returned home to spend the Easter break with his family while driving them through the city of Cape Town in his expensive 2025 Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe.

The Tokyo Sungoliath player and his wife had a romantic date at Ludus Magnus, located in Franschhoek, a small town in the Western Cape Province.

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe takes his wife, Layla, out on a romantic date in South Africa. Photo: Cameron Spencer.

Source: Getty Images

Kolbe takes wife, Layla, out on a romantic date in SA

Kolbe, in a lovely moment while in South Africa with his wife Layla, shared pictures from the couple’s date on his official Instagram page.

The SA couple were not seen with their kids, which showed the date was strictly for the parents.

The 31-year-old added a lovely caption alongside the pictures from the beautiful time he had with his wife.

"Checked in. Tuned out. Back soon 🙌🏽 Thank you @ludusmagnus_franschhoek for an awesome breakaway," the Springboks star caption reads.

Rachel Kolisi reacts as Kolbe takes Layla out on a date

Rachel Kolisi is familiar with Kolbe and Layla, as they’ve been together a couple of times while she was still married to Siya Kolisi.

Siya and Cheslin were part of the Springboks side that won the last Rugby World Cup, and most of their partners spent time together during the event.

Cheslin Kolbe, Layla Kolbe, Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi attend the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Sebastian Reuter.

Source: Getty Images

Kolbe's post about his romantic breakaway with his wife, Layla, garnered several reactions from his followers and fans on social media, and Rachel was not left behind.

The South African businesswoman recently reacted to Kolbe's post when he celebrated Layla's 33rd birthday; she was also in the comment section when the Bok shared pictures of their couple time together.

"❤️❤️❤️," Siya Kolisi's estranged wife reacted on Kolbe's post.

Fans react as Kolbe takes wife out on a date

Annelee Murray said:

"What an absolutely beautiful hotel and setting 😍."

ludusmagnus_franschhoek also reacted to Kolbe's post:

"Aw we loved having you both stay with us for some precious although quick downtime together at our slice of paradise in Franschhoek 😍💫."

Alessi Clayton reacted:

"If sunshine, peonies, and sunflowers became a person- it would be @layla_kolbe. A natural goddess in bloom 😍"

snazo_nocwanye added:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Beautiful people."

Niemand sonja shared:

"Looks amazing🙌."

Rachel Kolisi drops reaction as Kolbe flaunts his R1.6m car

Briefly News earlier reported that Rachel Kolisi and Siya dropped reactions after Kolbe showed off his R1.6 million car on social media.

Kolbe shared a couple of pictures of his car and also having a great time with his family.

Source: Briefly News