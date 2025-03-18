Siya and Rachel Kolisi ‘React’ As Cheslin Kolbe Celebrates Wife Layla on Her Birthday
- Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his wife, Layla Kolbe, on her 33rd birthday with a lovely post on social media on Sunday
- The two-time Rugby World Cup winner's post on Instagram as sparked reactions from Siya Kolisi and his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi
- Netizens also joined Siya and Rachel in celebrating Kolbe's wife birthday with lovely wishes on social media
Siya Kolisi and his former wife Rachel Kolisi have both dropped reactions after Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his wife, Layla Kolbe, on her 33rd birthday on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Kolbe took to his social media page to post a lovely tribute to the mother of his three children. The South African couple has been married for seven years and is a role model to other young Mzansi couples.
It was all love from other South African celebrities and fans to Layla on her birthday, as they flooded her husband's post with different birthday wishes and prayers.
Siya and Rachel Kolisi 'react' as Kolbe celebrates wife's birthday
Joining the celebration are Siya and Rachel, who recently announced the end of their eight-year marriage. The former couple announced the end of their marriage in October by releasing a joint statement on Instagram.
Kolbe shared a lovely message on his Instagram, which was liked by his South African rugby national teammate Siya.
“Happy Birthday to our Queen! May God continue to bless your beautiful soul. Thank you for being the incredible woman and life partner that you are. I speak God’s favour and abundant life over you today and always. Love you to the moon and back,” the two-time Rugby World Cup winner captioned the picture he posted on Instagram.
Layla also took to her social media page to celebrate her birthday by sharing a series of pictures of herself holding silver balloons with number 33, and thanking her followers and others for the birthday messages.
"33- 2 words laid on my heart: Bless and Bloom!!! Thank you for all the birthday love!" she captioned the pictures she posted.
Rachel, on the other hand, was in the comment section on Layla's post on Instagram, and she reacted by sending three love emojis.
"❤️❤️❤️," Rachel Kolisi commented on Layla's celebratory post on her Instagram page.
Netizens celebrate Layla on her birthday
yellowraz said:
"Happy Earthday Mrs Kolbe. God bless you with many more happy and healthy years."
simply_bukho wrote:
"Happy birthday wish you many more years too come and may god bless with ur best bday ever."
Charissa Abrahams shared:
"Happy, happy 33rd birthday Precious Beautiful Layla congratulations Blessed."
bron_pedro reacted:
"Happy Birthday Layla. May God bless you in abundance."
bhavna.govender commented:
"Happy Happy Birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 blessings and best wishes on your special day, as you enter your new year ✨️ May you receive all your hearts desires ❤️."
