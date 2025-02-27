Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shared a new video on his official Instagram page a few days after Rachel threw a slight dig at him on social media

The South African rugby star and his estranged wife announced the end of their eight-year marriage late last year, a news that took the social media by storm

The Sharks star and the South African businesswoman have continued their healing process with none of them being spotted with new partners

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has gone spiritual as he posted a cryptic message days after his former wife, Rachel Kolisi, allegedly aimed a subtle dig at him with a post on social media.

Since both couple announced their divorce last year October, they've been active on social media sharing different update and their life activities.

The former South African couple still share custody of their kids, and were seen together once during a Sharks game earlier this year.

Rachel Kolisi threw a subtle dig at Bok captain

Rachel Kolisi in one of her recent series of cryptic posts allegedly threw a subtle dig at her husband and it got fans buzzing on social media.

In one of the posts, the South African businesswoman hints at blocking the person stalking her.

“You block someone on everything, and all of a sudden, xajdhjsd starts are watching your story,” the post reads.

Here are other quotes in her series of posts:

"Does the process know that we are trusting it."

"Hey! Where have been lately?"

"Somewhere between giving up and seeing how much I can handle."

"Surround yourself with people who fight for you in rooms you aren't in."

"If you are looking for a sign to stay alive, this is it."

"Closure resides in the truths you already know, not in the answers you seek."

"Weigh all tears."

Siya Kolisi posts cryptic message on Instagram

Siya goes spiritual days after his ex-wife slight digs by posting a lady singing Nicole C. Mullen's Redeemer on his Instagram story.

The lyrics of the song posted by the 33-year-old had some strong motivational words as he continues to heal from the end of his eight-year union with his estranged partner.

"Who taught the sun? Where to stand in the morning; And who taught the ocean; You can only come this far; And who showed the moon; Where to hide till evening; Whose words alone can; Catch a falling star," the first stanza reads.

"Well I know my Redeemer lives, I know my redeemer lives, All of creation testifies, This life within me cries, I know my redeemer lives," the chorus of the song reads.

Source: Briefly News