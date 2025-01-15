Springboks captain Siya Kolisi embarked on a healing journey following his divorce announcement

The rugby star and his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, shared the shocking news of their divorce in 2024

On Instagram recently, Siya Kolisi shared a scripture which spoke about entrusting God when dealing with fear

Siya Kolisi continues to spread the word of God amid his divorce. Image: Warren Little/Julian Finney

Rugby star Siya Kolisi has once again shared another powerful scripture from the bible. The rugby player is going through a divorce from Rachel Kolisi.

Siya Kolisi on trusting God

The celebrated Springboks Captain embarked on a healing journey through scripture as he and Rachel Kolisi dealt with their divorce. He has shared multiple Bible verses, and the latest one speaks to the person dealing with fear.

Kolisi posted a serene photo depicting calm waters and added a song which expressed his gratitude. The verse reads as follows:

“For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, ‘Do not fear, I will help.'”

Siya Kolisi sent a message quoting the Bible about trusting God. Image: @siyakolisi screenshot/Instagram

Rachel Kolisi and Siya announce divorce

The Sharks player and his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, posted a joint statement announcing their divorce in 2024.

They had been married for 11 years and gave birth to two children. Siya and Rachel care for Siya's two siblings, and they have been sharing some cute family content on their vacations.

Rachel Kolisi has also been embarking on a healing journey as she often posts powerful quotes, some taken from the bible as well.

In one post, Rachel wrote: "If you ended the cycle of giving second chances that only left you in second place, you should be ridiculously proud of yourself.”

Her latest TikTok video speaks of trusting the healing process.

