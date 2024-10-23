Kolisi Divorce: Woman’s Allegations About Siya Days Before Announcement Go Viral

Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced that they were getting a divorce after eight years of marriage

Days before the announcement, a woman shared allegations concerning the couple's marriage, which has since gone viral

Members of the online community shared their surprise and wanted proof to back up the claims

Siya Kolisi faced allegations about his marriage after announcing his divorce from Rachel. Images: @siyakolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel stunned many South Africans after announcing they would end their marriage. While the reason for the separation is unknown, one local woman shared her alleged suspicions days before the announcement.

Woman shares allegations about Siya Kolisi

Using the handle @shihundla on TikTok, a woman uploaded a video listing a few local male celebrities who were allegedly unfaithful to their spouses. The names included Oscar Mbo, Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo and Siya Kolisi.

The TikTokker posted the clip almost a week before Siya and Rachel shared their divorce announcement on Tuesday, 22 October.

In her comment section, @shihundla, who saw the rumours online, wrote that Siya was "allegedly in some girl's DMs (direct messages)."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's allegations about Siya Kolisi

While the woman mentioned a few names, social media users recently commented on Siya's name mentioned in the post.

A surprised @angelr604 asked:

"Hebanna, even Siya Kolisi?"

The allegations had @le.bo055 writing:

"Oh, so that’s why Siya and Rachel are probably divorcing."

Curious, @literally.optics asked the TikTokker:

"Where's the proof?"

The young lady responded:

"Go to Instagram and search 'salties unmasked.' It's also on X."

Referring to another cheating allegation concerning a local man whose wife caught him with a Gucci receipt for shoes but couldn't find them, @m1lly102 laughed and shared with app users:

"Allegedly, someone said what if Siya is the friend George was talking about."

@hong_hong_hong01 wrote in the comment section:

"What if Siya was texting his cousin? We never know."

Mzansi surprised after Kolisis announced divorce

Briefly News also reported that local social media users expressed shock and sadness when they saw Siya and Rachel's divorce announcement.

After eight years of marriage, the pair will continue co-parenting their two children and working on the Kolisi Foundation.

