The Gucci shoes may just be coming to an end as the famous George explained to a radio show what happened to the R18 000

George's explanation sparked more controversy, with many people calling him out on not being truthful with his story

The online community reacted as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes while others expressed their thoughts

George revealed what happened to the receipt for the R18K Gucci shoes. Image: South Agency/Getty Images and Dicadamel/Instagram

The famous George story that had Mzansi glued to their screens may soon be coming to an end as the gent broke his silence about what happened to the R18k Gucci shoes.

George explains what happened to the R18k Gucci shoes

The man told The Power of 5 FM radio that he was involved in the "shoe reportage." He went on to say that his friend called about linking up, and they met up in Sandton.

George revealed that his friend wanted to surprise his wife for their upcoming wedding anniversary. However, George explained that how the slip of the Gucci shoes ended up in his car was still an "issue" to him.

"Somehow, the slip may have fallen in the car, something like that," he said.

When questioned why he could not inform his wife there, as it did not seem like a big deal, George insisted that he did not want to spoil his friend's surprise for their wedding anniversary.

The footage captured the attention of many and sparked a massive buzz among social media users who were not entirely convinced by George's explanation.

Watch the video of George explaining himself below:

SA is not convinced

Mzansi netizens reacted to George's explanation. Many thought he was not entirely truthful and expressed how the story simply did not add up.

Thefundraiser said:

"Lies."

MalumeRichie poked fun at George, saying:

"George doesn’t know how to lie."

ChrisWithNoViolence advised the men, adding:

"Dear Gents, when you explain a situation like this, whether you're guilty or not, don't laugh. Man, no one will take you seriously and if you're gonna tell lies, prepare them properly. Don't mumble... In fact, I'm organising a Men's Conference. More details coming soon."

ACthegreat wrote:

"George is not that good at lying."

Mshanganist commented:

"Somebody needs to teach him how to lie; what is this, mara."

Thembalihle simply said:

"What a bad lie."

ChrisExcel expressed:

"What a weak lie."

SA amused as Lift airline company pokes fun at cheating hubby with Gucci shoes

Briefly News previously reported that the cheating saga involving the Gucci shoe receipt had reached an airline brand, Lift, who poked fun at the gent, leaving netizens cracking up in laughter.

This come after a woman caught her hubby allegedly cheating on her after she found Gucci female shoes worth R18k that she claimed she did not receive from her man. The airline Lift took to its TikTok, where it shared an image of a plane along with some blue Gucci shoes and in the caption, the airline wrote.

