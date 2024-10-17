The Lift airline left many people cracking up in laughter after they poked fun at an alleged cheating husband

This comes after a video of a woman confronting her man for stepping out on their marriage after she made a huge discovery of finding a Gucci shoe receipt surfaced online

Social media users were invested in the story, and many rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts

The airline company Lift entertained South Africa by poking fun at a cheating hubby with Gucci shoes. Image: @liftairline/TikTok and The Good Brigade/ Getty Image

Source: UGC

The cheating saga involving the Gucci shoe receipt had made its way to an airline brand, Lift, who poked fun at the gent, leaving netizens cracking up in laughter.

This come after a woman caught her hubby allegedly cheating on her after she found Gucci female shoes worth R18k that she claimed she did not receive from her man.

Lift airline pokes fun at cheating hubby with Gucci shoes

The airline Lift took to its TikTok, where it shared an image of a plane along with some blue Gucci shoes and in the caption, the airline wrote:

"Thanks for the shoes, George... No receipts necessary."

The post shared by the airline company amused South Africans, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious video.

People are invested in the cheating hubby story

The online community was entertained by the airline's take on the cheating husband with the Gucci shoe receipt story. They flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while others expressed their opinions.

Nomie_01 wrote:

"George is blue-ticking us."

Mashlash6 added:

"He is ignoring us as usual, George."

Mpiloe said:

"The fact that George is comfortable with ignoring not only usisi wethu but also the whole country! Wow."

Vusi Mnisi506 was amused by the airline, adding:

"Bathong Lift."

M expressed:

"What is happening, George? Please answer the country because now it's getting out of hand."

Authentically MB commented:

"Where is the shoe, George??? I am so invested at this stage."

Man caught cheating after wife didn’t get R18k Gucci shoes, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that a gentleman was caught allegedly cheating by his wife, who didn't get R18k Gucci shoes.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @lenesichang1, the woman confronts her man in their home. The lady found a shopping receipt in her hubby's car. The receipt showed that a Gucci women's shoes worth R18k were bought.

