A video of a car crash went viral on social media, leaving many people in shock as to what took place

The TikTok clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman exposed a gent who tried to do a hit-and-run on her and shared a video on TikTok of the outcome, which left peeps with mixed reactions.

A woman showed off a massive car accident after a hit-and-run in a TikTok video. Image: @mantepearl

Source: TikTok

Woman chases a guy who crashed

The footage shared by @mantepearl shows the unfortunate accident that took place on the road, which severely damaged the guy's car.

@mantepearl expressed to her viewers that the man tried doing a "hit" and "run" on her, and she decided to chase him, resulting in a massive accident that damaged the guy's vehicle. The clip caught the attention of many, gathering over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People react to the car crash video

The online community had mixed reactions as they flocked to the comments section to share their opinions.

Bra Nhlux said:

"With a good lawyer, you will end up paying him. He will say it was a mistake & feared for his life when u where chasing him & got in an accident."

Bafana Mabusela added:

"You can hear the joy in her voice."

Kay mash cracked a joke, saying:

"Rumours says she's still shouting "OSINTXE KOLOI FOR GONCHABELA" even now."

Muso_mcm wrote:

"Sadly, The Haval has no brakes at high speed. It's a beautiful car, though!"

Yamsk commented:

"Lawyers at work now, you might be paying him oo."

TeeTee expressed:

"That voice is good for an alarm clock. I would wake up at the same time, so there would be no snoozing Gosh!"

Woman in car crash blows a gasket to viral comment, vexed reaction amuses

Briefly News previously reported that a clip of a woman hitting out at another motorist passing the infamous "you can't park there" comment.

The snide remark often greets the unlucky souls on the receiving end of a fender-bender. An amused X user, @KameronBennett, posted a video capturing these rapturous scenes with the caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News