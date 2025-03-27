The Springboks' eight-year sponsorship deal with MTN has officially ended, marking a major shift for the team

MTN has concluded its eight-year sponsorship deal with South Africa’s national rugby team, the Springboks.

The telecommunications company had been the team's primary sponsor since 2015, supporting them through significant milestones, including two Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023.

Sponsorship Milestones

During its partnership with the Springboks, MTN played a key role in supporting the team both on and off the field.

The sponsorship was marked by the team’s achievements, most notably their victories in the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups.

These wins were significant moments in South African rugby history, and MTN was at the forefront of supporting the team throughout these campaigns.

End of a Successful Partnership

The partnership between MTN and the Springboks was built on mutual support and shared goals.

MTN’s involvement extended beyond financial backing, as the brand engaged fans through digital content, social media activations, and community-driven initiatives.

The Springboks’ success during this period helped solidify MTN’s association with one of South Africa’s most iconic sports teams.

The Springboks' success during this period helped solidify MTN's association with one of South Africa's most iconic sports teams.

Source: Getty Images

FNB Takes Over as Principal Sponsor

Following the conclusion of MTN’s sponsorship, SA Rugby has announced an expanded partnership with FNB, making the bank the principal sponsor of all national rugby teams.

The FNB logo, previously positioned on the shoulders of the Springboks' jersey, will now take center stage on the front of the playing kits for the Springboks, Springbok Women, Blitzboks, and all age-group teams. The first appearance of the FNB-branded Springbok jersey will be on July 5, 2025, against Italy in Pretoria.

FNB executives emphasized their commitment to South African rugby, highlighting their investment in grassroots development and their continued support of transformation in the sport.

Harry Kellan, CEO of FNB, emphasized the bank's pride in deepening its partnership with the Springboks, building on a history of support since 2017.

Rugby has unified our country and offered a global platform for South Africa’s talent," Kellan stated.

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, welcomed the move, highlighting FNB’s role in fostering youth development through initiatives like Varsity Cup and Classic Clashes.

