A worried social media user broke down the cost for Mama Joy's FIFA World Cup trip to the United States

The popular super fan secured her spot at the FIFA stadium in North America without securing government approval

SA reacted to Mama Joy's itinerary cost, mentioning how seeing this figure makes them angry

Mama Joy’s FIFA World Cup 2026 trip costs left Mzansi amazed. Image: Mamajoy

Source: Instagram

Now that Mama Joy's seat at the FIFA World Cup in North America has been confirmed, Mzansi broke down the costs for all of this.

X user, @AmerikanerB, broke down the unofficial costs to send Mama Joy to the United States, and it left many people stunned.

How much will Mama Joy spend for US trip?

In a post titled "FIFA World Cup 2026 for Mama Joy," the user listed some of the costs, ranging from a Visa to flight tickets and tickets to the stadium, as well as meals for the 14 days she will be staying. The pocket money she would be using is not known as well as money for entertainment.

"Visa Integrity Fee: $250, Visa Fee: $185, Flight to Mexico: $1650, Flight from Mexico to Atlanta: $430, Flight from Atlanta to Mexico: $430, Three tickets to group stage games: $3500, 14 nights Hotel Stays with estimated online FIFA price surges: $11000, Three Meals per day for 14 days: $2500 (minimum), Supporter gear: $100, Pocket Money: Unknown, Transport for 14 day duration: Unknown, Entertainment between games: Unknown. Total: $20 045 (R330 742.50)," they estimated.

The costs are estimated, and this is for before the qualifying matches.

"This is the absolute minimum South African taxpayers are forking out for Mama’s joyride! If we advance to further stages, expect this total to accelerate into millions."

Below is what Mzansi had to say:

@StefanMaree1 shared:

"And then The Jackal, Gayton McKenzie, wants to send 21 lucky fans? Thats equal to about R7 million? That is ridiculous."

@AmerikanerB said:

"The “lucky fans” will no doubt have questionable “kill the Boer” histories on social media. Visa to USA denied. I’m no football fan, but I think FIFA will be entertaining nonetheless."

@Slim_Sizzle reacted:

"Which is 6cents per taxpayer. R330K / 5.5MIL taxpayers = 0.06 Pretty negligible to me."

@AmerikanerB repled:

"I’d rather pay 6c toward feeding a child, but call me petty."

@Berni_0725 asked:

"I thought @GaytonMcK would not allow this over his dead body?!? What changed??? Why on earth are we paying for her now??"

@MaccabeesRising reacted:

"South Africa has never reached the knockout rounds in any FIFA World Cup. This will hopefully be a short trip."

Mama Joy addresses previous World Cup funding

Briefly News earlier reported that Mama Joy addressed the issue of the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket she's having with Gayton McKenzie.

Mama Joy went on an interview to confirm how she had earlier funded her trips to the previous World Cups she attended in support of South Africa.

Source: Briefly News