Supporters are set for a major travel relief boost ahead of the Soweto derby, with new arrangements aimed at easing movement

A provincial transport intervention has been confirmed to improve accessibility for thousands of match-going fans expected to attend the match at FNB Stadium

The initiative comes as anticipation builds for a high-demand clash between two of the country’s most followed football sides

Briefly News exclusively spoke to a football journalist who unpacked key tactical trends, player impact, and recent head-to-head patterns

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Soweto Derby fans received good news on Friday, 24 April 2026, after the Gauteng provincial government announced travel discounts for supporters heading to the match.

Kaizer Chiefs will play against Orlando Pirates on Sunday, 26 April 2026. Image:@kaizerchiefs

Source: Facebook

Kaizer Chiefs and their bitter rivals, Orlando Pirates, will face off on Sunday, 26 April in a sold-out Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium. Amakhosi will be gunning for revenge after suffering a 3-0 defeat to the Buccaneers on Saturday, 28 February 2026, in the first Soweto Derby of the season.

Both sets of fans will be pleased to know that Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela confirmed a special travel plan for supporters. Fans will only pay for a one-way Gautrain trip to Park Station and will enjoy free shuttle bus transport to and from the stadium, including a complimentary return train journey.

Soweto Derby travel discount excites fans

Supporters welcomed the initiative on social media, with many praising the effort to make transport more accessible.

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@mcedisi_mnisi said:

“I'm thinking about using this service because it's less complicated and more cost-effective.”

@Cliff_Mampz added:

“I hope this continues to happen.”

@SbudaEviceking posted:

“We are heading somewhere now.”

@FollowMakhi wrote:

“This game will be lit, I can't wait for my boys to bhabhadisa Pirates with another 3-0.”

@JAMA_NM commented:

“Imagine if there was no corruption. Our public transport would run smoothly with no issues like potholes, the Gautrain would operate in Soweto without issues, and we'd have a crime-free city.”

@Mafa6232 added:

“The Gautrain doesn’t reach Nasrec, so people might still get stuck in traffic.”

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Soweto Derby analysis: Pirates edge, Chiefs under pressure

Football journalist Brighton Bafana believes recent results and trends point clearly to where the match will be decided. Speaking to Briefly News, he said:

“You cannot ignore what has happened in the last five meetings. Pirates have won all of them in the league, including that 3-0 result in February. In that game, they had more shots on target and controlled key moments despite having less possession. That tells you this is not about dominance in numbers like possession, it is about efficiency. Chiefs had over 58% possession in that match but still lost 3-0, which is a massive tactical red flag.”

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He pointed to a growing pattern in the fixture, where Pirates have been more clinical in decisive moments.

“Across the last 10 derbies, there have been just 24 goals in total, which shows how tight this fixture is. What has changed recently is Pirates’ ability to take their chances, while Chiefs have struggled with the final action. Chiefs have almost become a one-goal team this season. They rarely score more than once per game, and in a derby, that is a serious limitation.”

Kaizer Chiefs will be gunning for revenge against Orlando Pirates on Sunday. Image: In Touch with Football

Source: Facebook

Bafana also broke down individual influence, talking about key players who could shape the outcome.

“Patrick Maswanganyi has been directly involved in key derby moments. Even in tight games, he finds space between midfield and defence, draws fouls and wins penalties. Then you have Evidence Makgopa, who scored in that 3-0 win, showing Pirates’ ability to convert chances in the box. Chiefs, meanwhile, have relied heavily on moments of individual pace, with players like Glody Lilepo and Mduduzi Shabalala expected to be key for Amakhosi.”

Pirates will also look to Relebohile Mofokeng, who is on the brink of making history in Sunday’s clash.

Pirates close to signing talented SA winger

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates are closing in on signing a talented South African winger from one of their Premier Soccer League rivals.

The Soweto giants are said to consider the youngster as a potential replacement for Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.

Source: Briefly News