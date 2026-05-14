“Love Your Sense of Humour”: Engen Team Turn Petrol Price Pain Into Comedy Gold in Funny Video
An Engen garage in Edenvale left South Africa in stitches on 7 May after petrol attendants were filmed handing customers Gucci and Louis Vuitton bags alongside their fuel. The Instagram video posted by Engen Brentel was a cheeky nod to just how expensive filling up a tank has become.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Petrol is now sitting at R26.52 a litre, up from just 21.1 cents in January 1976, a rise of roughly 12,470% over 50 years. At that price, a designer gift bag with every fill-up almost makes sense.
The pain at the pump is far from over
May already delivered a bruising R3.27 per litre hike on petrol and a R5.27 per litre jump on diesel. June is shaping up to hurt just as much.
Mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows petrol tracking another R2.34 to R2.38 per litre increase from 4 June, with the official announcement expected on 3 June.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Treasury’s fuel levy relief is also being cut in half in June, dropping from R3.00 to R1.50 per litre for petrol and from R3.93 to R1.96 per litre for diesel, before disappearing entirely in July.
Behind the increases are two key forces: disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have pushed Brent crude above $101 per barrel, while a weaker rand is making every imported litre more expensive.
South Africans have already started cutting back, buying 35% less fuel in April compared to March, with trips down 10% and total distance travelled dropping by 9%.
The Engen Brentel crew clearly read the room, and Mzansi appreciated every second of it.
Watch the Instagram clip below:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za