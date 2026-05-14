An Engen garage in Edenvale left South Africa in stitches on 7 May after petrol attendants were filmed handing customers Gucci and Louis Vuitton bags alongside their fuel. The Instagram video posted by Engen Brentel was a cheeky nod to just how expensive filling up a tank has become.

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Screenshots from the video showing the petrol attendants handing 'gifts' to costumers. Images: Engen Brentel

Source: Instagram

Petrol is now sitting at R26.52 a litre, up from just 21.1 cents in January 1976, a rise of roughly 12,470% over 50 years. At that price, a designer gift bag with every fill-up almost makes sense.

The pain at the pump is far from over

May already delivered a bruising R3.27 per litre hike on petrol and a R5.27 per litre jump on diesel. June is shaping up to hurt just as much.

Mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows petrol tracking another R2.34 to R2.38 per litre increase from 4 June, with the official announcement expected on 3 June.

Treasury’s fuel levy relief is also being cut in half in June, dropping from R3.00 to R1.50 per litre for petrol and from R3.93 to R1.96 per litre for diesel, before disappearing entirely in July.

Behind the increases are two key forces: disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have pushed Brent crude above $101 per barrel, while a weaker rand is making every imported litre more expensive.

South Africans have already started cutting back, buying 35% less fuel in April compared to March, with trips down 10% and total distance travelled dropping by 9%.

The Engen Brentel crew clearly read the room, and Mzansi appreciated every second of it.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Source: Briefly News