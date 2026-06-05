Kelly Khumalo has gone viral after a post allegedly shared on her Instagram Stories resurfaced on X

The post suggested a playful take on her relationships, where she joked about her emotional impact on her former partners

Social media users were divided, with some criticising the statement while others treated it as humour

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Kelly Khumalo joked about her impact on her exes. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Veteran musician Kelly Khumalo is trending again following a post allegedly shared on her Instagram Stories. The post, which was later shared on X, left many users debating whether the singer was joking or warning potential suitors.

The Nyamezela singer has reserved her Instagram account for professional announcements and celebrating family moments, such as her daughter’s birthday party. Khumalo shared the kind of woman she is in relationships.

Kelly Khumalo jokes about her effect on her exes

On Thursday, 4 June 2026, X (Twitter) user @martha_zuri shared a screenshot of what was claimed to be Kelly Khumalo's Instagram Story. The post was captioned:

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“Meet Kelly Khumalo, the brain damage specialist”

In the Instagram Story, Kelly Khumalo declared that she does not leave people with broken hearts after relationships. Instead, the Bazokhuluma singer claimed that her impact goes far beyond heartbreak. The post was captioned:

“Not all women break hearts, I specialise in brain damage 😂“

See the post below:

SA reacts to Kelly Khumalo’s alleged Instagram Story

The post gained traction on the social media platform and sparked a flurry of reactions. Some social media users questioned why anyone would joke about causing emotional damage in relationships. Others felt the post was in poor taste, regardless of whether it was intended as humour, with some resurfacing her relationship with the late Senzo Meyiwa.

Here are some of the comments:

@MohWorldent asked:

“How is this even something to be bragging about, regardless of the intention?”

@tom_adebayo said:

“If I can move closer to her, I’d like her to ask how many brains she has damaged, but I think it’s none of my business.”

@AnaelMevoung69 gushed:

“Looking at her beauty, you would never expect the kind of effect she has on men. True brain damage specialist indeed. 🔥”

https://x.com/Thabi_kaNkosi/status/2062571771438510587

@nceba_p remarked:

“No, she’s being modest; I always loved her humility. She’s capable of much more, Pirates fans will tell you.”

@SekakatNoko claimed:

“Women never lie, especially when they are joking, that’s their actual truth 🤣🤣”

@GidiGambino said:

“Not to worry. The next person to break her heart is probably reading it right now.”

Mzansi reacted to Kelly Khumalo’s ‘brain damage’ Instagram story. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Who has Kelly Khumalo dated?

Briefly News has reported extensively on Kelly Khumalo's dating life over the years. Here are some of the men Kelly Khumalo has dated:

Prosper Mkwaiwa, who died in 2015 on his way to a medical facility after complaining about a high fever, had two failed marriages after Kelly.

Jub Jub, with whom she shares a son, Christian.

Senzo Meyiwa: Shortly after he married Mandisa Mkhize in 2013, the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper began dating Kelly. A few months after Kelly gave birth to their daughter, Thingo, he was shot while visiting the Khumalos' Vosloorus home.

Chad da Don: Kelly briefly dated and became engaged to Chad Da Don in 2018 before they broke things off.

Source: Briefly News