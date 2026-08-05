An American man filmed himself at a Sandton City café on day two of his South Africa trip, saying the food alone had him reconsidering everything he knew

@theyluvqp_ said South Africans treated him better than people back home, calling SA 'the motherland' and making a bold declaration

South Africans in the comments were tickled by his enthusiasm, with some jokingly telling him there was no space

He said he might never leave. Image: @theyluvqp

Source: Instagram

An American visitor known as @theyluvqp_ on Instagram filmed himself at an outdoor café in Sandton City, Johannesburg, on 4 August 2026, and his reaction to South Africa has people talking.

Just two days into his trip, he was already making declarations. Sitting at a café patio table, he looked directly into the camera and said the breakfast in front of him was unlike anything he had eaten back in the United States. He said the food was balanced, not overly oily, and joked that it was "not going to kill me in 30 days."

But it was not just the food that had him going. He said the warmth of South Africans had caught him completely off guard. He said nobody seemed worried about keeping up appearances or holding back what they genuinely felt.

"The people here treat you so nice. This is the motherland, baby. The motherland treats you nice."

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With day three still ahead of him, he said he could not wait to see what else the country had in store, half-joking that he might never leave. His caption wrote:

"I'm never leaving."

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the American's SA Love

South Africans flooded the comments section on his page with a mix of warmth and wit:

@shriyaworldwide said:

"Yesssssir we got the best sense of community 🇿🇦♥️ enjoy your stay"

@kaylzvw wrote:

"Make sure to try a bunny chow, Nando's, our KFC, and also Pedros 🔥 There is no place like SA - we are the friendliest nation - proudly South African 🇿🇦 enjoy your stay mate!"

@silver_caramel joked:

"Pookie, we love you, but we got no space 😂😂 please give us some time, maybe around next year we might have a slot for 1 more, just maybe🤭, let's revisit this conversation next year neh🫂"

@meloh_phantapreneur added:

"We appreciate the feedback, but you're gonna have to vai posie 😂" ("vai posie" is South African slang for "go home")

@lemii_loco asked:

"Mara why ningalali emakhaya? 😐" ("But why don't you sleep at home?")

@princessblacck cheered:

"Live it up! I love SA as wellll!!! 🔥❤️"

@twinkkie_09 kept it simple:

"Stay ❤️"

More Briefly News stories on foreigners in South Africa

An American master's student studying through UNISA was surprised by South Africa's strict grading system, sparking discussion about how local academic standards compare with those in the US.

An American content creator had South Africans laughing and debating after hilariously roasting the unrealistic wigs in Netflix's The Polygamist , with many agreeing while others defended the show's styling.

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Source: Briefly News