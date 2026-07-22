An American man using the name Kahlis8 posted a Facebook video comparing South Africans to Black Americans

He said both groups face shared struggles, from apartheid and civil rights to land disputes and unemployment

South Africans flooded the comments, with many rejecting the comparison and defending their unique identity

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Kahlis8

Source: Facebook

An American Facebook user named Kahlis8 sparked debate on 20 July 2026 after comparing South Africans to Black Americans in a viral video.

He argued both groups face similar struggles, from apartheid and civil rights battles to land disputes and daily economic hardship.

South Africans and Americans have since clashed online over the bold cultural comparison made in the Facebook video. The man, using the name Kahlis8, said South Africans mirror the Black American experience in the United States.

He pointed to shared histories of racial oppression under both apartheid and segregation laws. According to him, land taken from Black South Africans echoes what happened to Black Americans historically. He also referenced Black Economic Empowerment policies as similar to affirmative action efforts in America.

The man compared the use of a racial slur in South Africa to one used against Black Americans back home. He said both nations were raised believing education and hard work guarantee a stable, comfortable future. Yet he claimed young people in both countries now face harsh unemployment and economic uncertainty daily.

Social media users push back

The video quickly drew hundreds of reactions from social media users across both countries. Many South Africans firmly rejected the comparison, insisting their identity cannot be reduced to another group’s story.

Some pointed out that South Africa is deeply multicultural, multilingual, and rooted in ancestral land ties. Others argued pride in local diversity sets South Africans apart from any single comparison offered online. One commenter suggested Durban’s Zulu community shares more similarities with New Yorkers than with Black Americans broadly.

A few commenters on Kahlis8's post partly agreed, admitting shared struggles exist without accepting the full comparison made. One person joked that Black Americans would feel newly independent if they lived like South Africans. That user added Cape Verde might come closer to the comparison, though only in spirit.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News