“Marketing Strategy”: Chidimma’s Legal Team in the Spotlight as SA Content Creator Connects the Dots
- South African content creator Julian used a TikTok video to link Chidimma Adetshina and her mother to the same immigration law firm
- The firm, De Saude Darbandi Attorneys, led by Stefanie De Saude-Darbandi, wrote publicly in 2024 about a citizenship loophole
- Online reactions were mixed, with some users questioning details of Adetshina’s background and case history
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South African content creator Julian used a TikTok video to point out that Chidimma Adetshina and her mother are represented by the same immigration law firm. He named the firm as De Saude Darbandi Attorneys, headed by lawyer Stefanie De Saude-Darbandi, and said the connection deserved public attention.
Firm wrote about the loophole in 2024
Julian explained that De Saude Darbandi Attorneys published an article in November 2024 about how Adetshina could win back her citizenship. Her South African documents, along with her mother’s, had reportedly been revoked by the Department of Home Affairs. The article described a provision in the Citizenship Act that could apply regardless of her parents’ status, as long as she could prove she was born in South Africa, her birth was registered, and she lived there until she turned 18.
Julian said the same firm also represents Adetshina’s mother, and that Stefanie De Saude-Darbandi recently criticised a Home Affairs immigration enforcement deadline in a separate article. He questioned why the same firm and lawyer kept appearing across these related cases, though he stopped short of claiming any wrongdoing.
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His video drew a wide range of comments. Some users raised questions about Adetshina’s birth records and background, while others asked about the case’s documentation and history. Julian said the relationship between the firm and both cases was worth public discussion, without offering a firm conclusion himself.
Watch the TikTok video below:
More about Chidimma Adetshina
- Anele Mdoda fired back at reports that Chidimma Adetshina offered to surrender her South African passport in court.
- Chidimma Adetshina took to her social media page to address her mental state as her immigration case dragged on in the Cape Town Regional Court.
- Immigration lawyer says Chidimma Adetshina could qualify for South African citizenship through a provision in the Citizenship Act despite facing deportation.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za