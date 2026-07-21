South African content creator Julian used a TikTok video to link Chidimma Adetshina and her mother to the same immigration law firm

The firm, De Saude Darbandi Attorneys, led by Stefanie De Saude-Darbandi, wrote publicly in 2024 about a citizenship loophole

Online reactions were mixed, with some users questioning details of Adetshina’s background and case history

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Picture of Mzansi content creator, Julian and Chidimma Adetshina. Images: Julian and DW Africa

Source: UGC

South African content creator Julian used a TikTok video to point out that Chidimma Adetshina and her mother are represented by the same immigration law firm. He named the firm as De Saude Darbandi Attorneys, headed by lawyer Stefanie De Saude-Darbandi, and said the connection deserved public attention.

Firm wrote about the loophole in 2024

Julian explained that De Saude Darbandi Attorneys published an article in November 2024 about how Adetshina could win back her citizenship. Her South African documents, along with her mother’s, had reportedly been revoked by the Department of Home Affairs. The article described a provision in the Citizenship Act that could apply regardless of her parents’ status, as long as she could prove she was born in South Africa, her birth was registered, and she lived there until she turned 18.

Julian said the same firm also represents Adetshina’s mother, and that Stefanie De Saude-Darbandi recently criticised a Home Affairs immigration enforcement deadline in a separate article. He questioned why the same firm and lawyer kept appearing across these related cases, though he stopped short of claiming any wrongdoing.

His video drew a wide range of comments. Some users raised questions about Adetshina’s birth records and background, while others asked about the case’s documentation and history. Julian said the relationship between the firm and both cases was worth public discussion, without offering a firm conclusion himself.

Watch the TikTok video below:

More about Chidimma Adetshina

Source: Briefly News