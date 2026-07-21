Anele Mdoda fired back at reports that Chidimma Adetshina offered to surrender her South African passport in court

The comment came as Adetshina's deportation battle played out at the Cape Town Regional Court

Peeps were split sharply over Anele's reaction, with some fans defending her stance and others calling on her to show Chidimma more grace

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Anele Mdoda has reacted to Chidimma Adetshina's passport handover plans. Image: zintathu, chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Media personality Anele Mdoda did not hold back on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, when she weighed in on Chidimma Adetshina's ongoing deportation battle.

Anele's sharp remark was a direct response to news that Adetshina had offered to hand over her South African passport to the Cape Town Regional Court as a sign of good faith, assuring the court she would not abscond while her case is heard.

Responding to a post by Sbu Mpungose calling the country weak, Anele said, "She wants to hand us her ill-gotten passport?"

Anele on Chidimma's legal battles

The Department of Home Affairs presented its case on Monday, 20 July 2026, arguing that Miss Nigeria holds Nigerian travel documents, demonstrating that she has a country she can return to. State advocate Motlalepule Rantho told the court that Adetshina acquired passports from Nigeria for herself and her child, and that she entered South Africa through a Mozambican port of entry after applying for a South African visa in Lagos.

Adetshina's lawyer argued that simply holding a foreign passport does not prove national ties.

Adetshina, who first made headlines in 2024 when she withdrew from Miss South Africa amid a public controversy over her citizenship, has been thrust into the spotlight over her nationality. Her mother, Anabela Rungo, was arrested earlier this year for allegedly residing in South Africa using a stolen identity document.

SA reacts to Anele's harsh words

Anele's post quickly drew a reaction from both sides of the debate.

@MrFishsg wrote: "I expected more from you, Anele. Chidima is only a victim in all of this. Whatever her parents did, she was only a child. People should let that woman breathe."

@whatisljfe pushed back directly: "I'm disappointed in you, @Anele! She grew up in South Africa, just like you did, and that is all she knows as home, just like you. Today, if the police come to arrest you for something your parents did, will you not defend yourself? Would you have said this if she were your son's age?"

Meanwhile, @_BhutiTso backed Anele's stance: "Well said. Pay no attention to those who try to shame you for standing up for your homeland and opposing illegal acts. The actions of this individual and her family were a profound disrespect to our country, and honesty requires us to acknowledge that."

The Cape Town Regional Court has reserved judgment until 19 August 2026.

Anele Mdoda has slammed Chidimma Adetshina over her plans to hand over her passport. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

SA man weighs in on Chidimma's case

In a previous report from Briefly News, TikTokker reacted to Chidimma Adetshina’s ongoing fight against deportation from South Africa.

The former beauty queen returned to the Cape Town Regional Court on 16 July 2026 to continue her legal battle.

Source: Briefly News