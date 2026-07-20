A South African TikTok user reacted to Chidimma Adetshina’s ongoing fight against deportation from South Africa

Adetshina, a former Miss South Africa finalist, was arrested in June 2026 for allegedly staying in the country without valid papers

The former beauty queen returned to the Cape Town Regional Court on 16 July 2026 to continue her legal battle

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The content creator asked why Miss Nigeria doesn't want to go to Nigeria. Images: 234star.com and @okayswisher

Source: UGC

A South African TikTok user has weighed in on Chidimma Adetshina’s fight to remain in the country. The man, who goes by @okayswisher, posted a video discussing her ongoing deportation case in Cape Town.

Adetshina, a former Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria, was arrested in June 2026. Authorities accused her of living in South Africa without lawful immigration status.

The saga began during the 2024 Miss South Africa competition. Questions arose over her mother’s South African documents, and Home Affairs later said the papers looked fraudulently obtained. Adetshina wasn’t accused of the alleged fraud herself, but the pressure grew too much. She withdrew from the pageant before the final. She soon accepted an invitation to compete for Nigeria instead.

Now her legal troubles have resurfaced. Home Affairs maintains that Adetshina and her young son have no legal right to stay in South Africa. Her legal team disagrees and is challenging the department’s push for deportation. She returned to the Cape Town Regional Court on 16 July 2026, where her lawyers presented an affidavit on the steps she has taken to regularise her status.

In his TikTok video, the South African man questioned why Adetshina wants to remain in the country instead of returning to Nigeria. He also referenced unrelated political commentary about Nigeria’s leadership.

Mzansi users flooded his comment section with reactions, with many joking that Nigeria “cannot be that bad” if its citizens keep trying to stay in South Africa. Others pointed out the irony, given ongoing debates about xenophobia in the country.

The matter is expected back in court as both sides continue to argue over her legal status.

Watch the video below:

More about Chidimma Adetshina

Source: Briefly News