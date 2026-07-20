Chidimma Adetshina appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court as she challenges a deportation order issued by the Department of Home Affairs

The former Miss Universe Nigeria responded to critics telling her to leave South Africa, saying her previous comments were taken out of context

Her citizenship battle remains complicated by her mother’s alleged fraud case and South Africa’s citizenship laws

Chidimma Adetshina reacted to requests for her to return to Nigeria. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina is continuing her legal fight against a deportation order while defending her decision to challenge the move.

The 25-year-old beauty queen appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court this week for a follow-up hearing as she contests an order issued by the Department of Home Affairs. The order also affects her young son.

The legal battle follows an immigration investigation that resulted in officials declaring Adetshina a prohibited person after allegations surrounding her documentation.

Chidimma Adetshina responds to critics

While fighting her legal case, Adetshina has also faced criticism online from people telling her to leave South Africa and return to Nigeria.

The Soweto-born star responded to comments on her social media pages, arguing that some of her previous remarks had been misunderstood.

Critics referenced comments she made during a 2024 visit to Nigeria, where she said she was not returning. Adetshina clarified that she meant she was not going back at that particular time and not that she would never return.

When one social media user told her to “go home” to Nigeria, she responded:

“I said I don't want to… Is it by force?”

She also told critics to stop adding pressure to an already difficult situation, writing:

“Stop frustrating my life.”

See the screenshots below:

Chidimma Adetshina reacted to requests to return to Nigeria. Image: Chidimma Adetshina

Source: TikTok

Why Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship is complicated

Adetshina was born in Soweto in 2001 to Nigerian father Michael Adetshina and Mozambican mother Anabelo Rungo.

However, South Africa’s citizenship laws do not automatically grant citizenship to everyone born in the country. At the time of her birth, neither of her parents was a South African citizen or permanent resident, meaning she did not qualify for automatic citizenship.

The matter became more complicated in 2024 after a Home Affairs investigation allegedly found evidence that her mother had used fraudulent documents when registering Chidimma’s birth.

Rungo was later arrested and charged under the Immigration Act and Identification Act. Following the investigation, Chidimma, her mother and her son had their South African identity documents declared invalid.

Home Affairs subsequently classified Adetshina as a prohibited person in December 2024.

Possible legal route to citizenship

Despite the challenges, legal experts have noted that South Africa’s Citizenship Act may provide a possible pathway for Adetshina.

The law allows people born in South Africa to foreign parents without permanent residency to apply for citizenship once they turn 18, provided they can prove they have lived in the country continuously since birth.

Adetshina’s legal challenge could determine whether she can use this route to secure her status in South Africa.

Chidimma Adetshina responded to requests to return to Nigeria. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina reportedly faces backlash from Nigerians

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina faced backlash from fellow Nigerians following reports that she's fighting to stay in South Africa.

The beauty queen is at the centre of a massive legal battle, during which she is making attempts to remain in the same country that allegedly rejected her over her fraudulent documentation.

Source: Briefly News