Chidimma Adetshina’s Mother Detained by SAPS in Cape Town After Illegal Reentry Into South Africa
- Chidimma Adetshina's mother landed in hot water with the law once again in South Africa after her identity documents were withdrawn by the state
- The current Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, was born to Mozambican Anabela Rungo, which caused a stir when she competed for Miss South Africa
- The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) recently shared a statement updating the public about the latest whereabouts of Chidimma Adetshina's mom
Chidimma Adetshina was recently spotted in Cape Town, which had tongues wagging. The Department of Home Affairs issued a statement regarding Chidimma Adetshina's mom Anabela Rungo who was found in the Mother City on 15 February 2025.
Anabela Rungo was accused of obtaining her South African ID and subsequently obtaining her daughter Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship illegally. As a consequence, Ms Anabelo Rungo was not allowed to be in the country since September 2024.
Chidimma Adetshina's mom caught in SA by SAPS
According to a statement by the Department of Home Affairs, Chidimma's mother was apprehended by police after she came back to South Africa with her Mozambican passport. The beauty pageant queen's mother was detained while she was taking care of Chidimma's child at a Cape Town residence.
The Department of Home Affairs stated that Anabelo Rungo was banned from coming back to South Africa after illegally obtaining her South African identity documents. After being detained, Anabela is expected to remain in police custody while the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation probes into the matter. Chidimma's child is also being protected by the Department of Social Development. Read the statement reshared by @MDNnewss below:
What you need to know about Chidimma Adetshina
- Chidimma Adetshina rose to notoriety after she entered Miss South Africa and her nationality was questioned by netizens.
- The Department of Home Affairs later revealed that Chidimma's mother illegally obtained South African ID documents when her daughter was born.
- There was a major controversy after Chidimma withdrew from Miss South Africa and moved on to Miss Nigeria which she won.
- Chidimma was finally crowned the first runner-up for Miss Universe and clinched the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title.
SA reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's mom's arrest
Online users flooded social media with their thoughts about the latest development in Chidimma's life. Peeps expressed their satisfaction that Chidimma's mom was arrested. Read the comments below:
@IamGiven_M commented:
"Even after what happened, they continue to undermine the laws of this country."
@Petite_Penny wrote:
"This is messy and embarrassing."
@visse_ss wrote:
"Another day, another fraudulent document scandal. South Africa, where even your identity can be bought."
@TumeloTiger1 remarked:
"Good news! Let that criminal mother of hers rot in jail! We don't condone criminality in SA! "
@Jolene68541946 added:
"Chidi is the reason why her mom is arrested, the number one rule of crime: never return to the scene of the crime, she enters RSA posting on socials, the arms of law are long."
@MzamoDudula applauded:
"This Home Affairs we have right now is quite alright."
