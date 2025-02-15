Chidimma Adetshina's mother landed in hot water with the law once again in South Africa after her identity documents were withdrawn by the state

The current Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, was born to Mozambican Anabela Rungo, which caused a stir when she competed for Miss South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) recently shared a statement updating the public about the latest whereabouts of Chidimma Adetshina's mom

Chidimma Adetshina was recently spotted in Cape Town, which had tongues wagging. The Department of Home Affairs issued a statement regarding Chidimma Adetshina's mom Anabela Rungo who was found in the Mother City on 15 February 2025.

Chidimma Adetshina’s mom was detained by the DHA and SAPS after she was found in Cape Town after illegally entering SA again. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Anabela Rungo was accused of obtaining her South African ID and subsequently obtaining her daughter Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship illegally. As a consequence, Ms Anabelo Rungo was not allowed to be in the country since September 2024.

Chidimma Adetshina's mom caught in SA by SAPS

According to a statement by the Department of Home Affairs, Chidimma's mother was apprehended by police after she came back to South Africa with her Mozambican passport. The beauty pageant queen's mother was detained while she was taking care of Chidimma's child at a Cape Town residence.

The Department of Home Affairs stated that Anabelo Rungo was banned from coming back to South Africa after illegally obtaining her South African identity documents. After being detained, Anabela is expected to remain in police custody while the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation probes into the matter. Chidimma's child is also being protected by the Department of Social Development. Read the statement reshared by @MDNnewss below:

What you need to know about Chidimma Adetshina

Chidimma Adetshina won Miss Universe Africa and Oceania despite the controversy she caused in South Africa. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's mom's arrest

Online users flooded social media with their thoughts about the latest development in Chidimma's life. Peeps expressed their satisfaction that Chidimma's mom was arrested. Read the comments below:

@IamGiven_M commented:

"Even after what happened, they continue to undermine the laws of this country."

@Petite_Penny wrote:

"This is messy and embarrassing."

@visse_ss wrote:

"Another day, another fraudulent document scandal. South Africa, where even your identity can be bought."

@TumeloTiger1 remarked:

"Good news! Let that criminal mother of hers rot in jail! We don't condone criminality in SA! "

@Jolene68541946 added:

"Chidi is the reason why her mom is arrested, the number one rule of crime: never return to the scene of the crime, she enters RSA posting on socials, the arms of law are long."

@MzamoDudula applauded:

"This Home Affairs we have right now is quite alright."

Chidimma Adetshina's trip to Cape Town gets Mzansi talking

Briefly News previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina's trip to South Africa left a bitter taste in many locals' mouths.

In what appears to have been a quick visit, Chidimma Adetshina shared an update about her travels.

South Africans are stunned by Chichi's shamelessness and called out Home Affairs for letting return despite cancelling her SA ID:

Source: Briefly News