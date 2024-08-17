Former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina has made early inroads in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

Adetshina joined the competition as Miss Taraba after confirming her participation in the event this week

Mzansi social media users were a ball of excitement as they headed online to support Adetshina for the triumph

Former Miss SA, now Nigerian pageant hopeful Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, is receiving strong backing from SA for the Miss Universe Nigeria crown. Images: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 top 11 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's participation in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, although ravaged in another uproar, is already shaping up to be interesting.

Social media was thrown into a frenzy after the voting process officially opened on Friday, with early results showing Adetshina enjoying a lead.

SA votes surge Chidimma Adetshina into early lead

The events follow the 23-year-old's acceptance of an invitation to contest the Miss Universe Nigeria earlier this week.

She officially joined the competition as Miss Taraba.

Entertainment and news blogging page @MDNnewss posted that South Africans were showing strong support for Adetshina.

A transcribed post excerpt read:

"South Africans, who [withheld] supporting [Adetshina in the Miss SA pageant], are voting for her, hoping she will secure the crown. Representing Miss Taraba, Chidimma requires votes to progress to the next stage."

User @Bokenza1 posted a screenshot comparing the votes Adetshina had garnered to those of Miss Anambra Paula Ezendu, Miss Ebonyi Mother Theresa Orji and Miss Abuja Lucille Oputa, as she led them.

The strong support from South Africans for Adetshina has invariably led to identity manipulation and strategic voting accusations.

Online critics argue that this support might be an attempt to — through Adetshina — claim victory for Mzansi despite past xenophobic sentiments towards her.

Mzansi take mickey out of affair

The events further raised questions about national identity, fairness in beauty pageants, and the influence of international backing in local competitions.

Briefly News scanned the comments for the most interesting reactions.

@African_Spring wrote:

"The organisers are laughing all the way to the bank. I can never partake in making a point using my money."

@NdletyanaAyanda said:

"Oh! For sure, the other pageant ladies don't like her."

@Msijaman added:

"She has already achieved the EFF per cent."

@maropeng_mash mentioned:

"My girl is already leading."

@bennyLastPrince reacted:

"At this rate, they should just give Chichi the crown. #NoDNAJustRSA."

Chidimma Adetshina Nigerian pageant participation

In a recent related story, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Adetshina's choice to accept the Miss Universe Nigeria invitation has stirred a new pot.

The latest in the saga, which began with a tumult over her participation in SA's national beauty contest due to her questionable nationality, sees a faction of online users blasting her for now choosing to contest the Nigerian pageant.

