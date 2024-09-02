ActionSA Demands Answers After Chidimma Adetshina’s Mother Spotted in Nigeria
- ActionSA has written to the Department of Home Affairs to explain how Chidimma Adetshina's mother skipped the country
- Adetshina's mother could have committed identity fraud, and she was spotted in Nigeria attending the Miss Universe Nigeria event, which she won
- ActionSA demanded to know how she was able to leave the country, and some South Africans called the party out for focusing on Adetshina
JOHANNESBURG—ActionSA demands to know how the mother of former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina left the country with potentially fraudulent papers.
ActionSA writes to Home Affairs about Adetshina
According to IOL, the party's chief whip, Lerato Nghobeni, said Adetshibna's mother was spotted in Nigeria attending the Miss Universe Nigeria event, which she won. Ngobeni accused the Department of Home Affairs of negligence and said the fact that she was spotted in Nigeria was alarming.
SA slams Chidimma Adetshina's winning answer for Miss Universe Nigeria: "She won't survive Miss Universe"
The Home Affairs spokesperson Duwayne Esau said the matter was handed over to the Hawks, who are investigating the case. Esau said Home Affairs issued letters to Adetshina and her mother after an investigation was launched.
South Africans disappointed
Netizens on Facebook were disappointed, and some slammed ActionSA.
Yanga Somila said:
"We really need some South African news to focus on. The Nigerians have gone home."
Joey Majoeys said:
"They're looking for votes. Otherwise, if you're serious about this matter, you should also look into Home Affairs officials."
Benson Madalitso Pophiwa said:
"You took away her citizenship. What else is ActionSA looking for? She must live her life."
Cuthbert answered:
"The same way how the Guptas travelled to Dubai."
RSA Citizen said:
"How pathetic. Is there really nothing more important to deal with?"
SA drags Chidimma Adetshina's answer at Miss Universe Nigeria pageant
In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were dissatisfied with the answer Adetshina gave at the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.
Adetshina was crowned the winner of the competition. She was asked how she balances personal ambition with others' needs, and South Africans received her answer poorly.
Source: Briefly News
