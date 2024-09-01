Chidimma Adetshina was crowned the winner of Miss Universe in Nigeria, but some South Africans have questions

The former Miss South Africa finalist withdrew from the competition and was invited to compete in Mission Universe Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina was a controversial figure as she was accused of having a South African identity fraudulently

Chidimma Adetshina's participation in Miss Universe Nigeria pageant sparked a lot of interest in South Africa. The former Miss South Africa bowed out of the competition following investigations into her South African identity.

Chidimma Adetshina's winning answer at the Miss Univer Nigeria pageant did not impress SA. Image: _iamcharis

Source: Twitter

Chidimma Adetshina's victory in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant was dissected by South Africans. People were divided, and they criticised the answer she gave in the pageant.

Chidimma Adetshina answers final Miss Nigeria question

In a video reposted on X by @ghos_lady, Chidima answered the question: "How do you balance personal ambition with the needs of others in your life?" Chidimma said she motivates herself, which inspires others, and that her story has impacted others, too. Watch her response below:

SA criticises Chidimma Adetshina

South Africans were not impressed by Chidimma Adetshina's answer. Many felt that her answer was ironic, considering her circumstances and how she ended up in the Miss Universe Nigeria competition.

@Jake_Shaw2 said:

"She was unable to respond to the query. Her self-centred response demonstrated her true nature as a self-centred individual who just cares about herself and doesn't give a damn about others as long as she gets her way."

@Queen_Tsholo8 speculated:

"No she didn’t. One more proof gang results were cooked."

@RofhiwaPO wrote:

"No. She spoke like a winner already."

@Reggie_ZAR complained:

"Guys narcissism 101. It’s me , me , me and me , everyone else will be motivated by seeing me succeed."

@LindiFilwe guessed:

"She won't survive Miss Universe."

@NthabisengHN was unimpressed:

"Girl is taking pride of her fraud story and using it as an inspiration. Zero answer to the question."

Others defended Chidimma:

@SihleSays said:

"She dribbled them with that Mzansi Model C twang and they had no choice but to give her good scores. Twang works, always!"

Miss SA drama cans Mzansi's invite to global Fest, ignites debate

Briefly News reported that the outcry against Chidimma Onwe Adetshina in the Miss South Africa (SA) beauty pageant has come with international ramifications.

It follows the decision of the Puebla International Literature Festival 2024 to withdraw Mzansi from its inaugural staging.

The festival, hosted in Puebla, Mexico, from 4 to 6 October 2024, will draw together renowned authors, literary enthusiasts, and cultural aficionados from Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News