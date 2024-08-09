The Puebla International Literature Festival 2024 has withdrawn its invitation to South Africa

The decision by the Festival organisers follows the tumult of the past few weeks concerning Miss SA

Organisers said the developments had troubled the African community, sparking their firm stance

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa's invitation to the Puebla International Festival has been revoked due to the events surrounding Chidimma Adetshina. Images: @chichi_vanessa, @IkennaOkeh

Source: UGC

The outcry against Chidimma Onwe Adetshina in the Miss South Africa (SA) beauty pageant has come with international ramifications.

It follows the decision of the Puebla International Literature Festival 2024 to withdraw Mzansi from its inaugural staging.

Chidimma Adetshina saga cans SA's global fest invite

The festival, hosted in Puebla, Mexico, from 4 to 6 October 2024, will draw together renowned authors, literary enthusiasts, and cultural aficionados from Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a letter, "Rescinding South Africa as country-in-focus of the Puebla International Festival 2024", the three-day global event organised by the Africa Center Mexico said it had aimed to spotlight the country's rich literary tradition.

"We regrettably announce the rescinding of SA's designation as the country-in-focus for this year's [inaugural] Festival and to revoke our South African guests," it read.

"The decision was made after carefully considering the recent developments that have deeply troubled the African community.

"We acknowledge the distressing events in the country — where the apparatuses of the state, coupled with the troubling silence of many in the cultural sphere, have enabled a climatic of mob rule — with a sense of sadness."

It further highlighted that the events led to Adetshina's victimisation, who on Thursday withdrew her participation from the pageant, and those close to her.

It said the clamour, which also impacted members of immigrant communities in South Africa, undermined the principle of justice, equality, and human dignity the literature sought to uphold.

"Literature has the power to challenge the status quo, to speak to authority, and to give a voice to the voiceless. However, we cannot, in good conscience, honour a country as a focal point of our celebration when it is embroiled in such a [travesty] of justice as has gained momentum."

Letter author and Festival director Ikenna Okeh said the initiative would continue to support and provide a platform for South African writers and thinkers "working towards positive change".

"However, we believe it is crucial to send a clear message that cultural recognition cannot be divorced from ethical responsibility," he added.

Invitation canning sparks heated chatter

There was an explosive reaction to the news online as it drew commentary far and wide — in Mzansi and beyond.

Briefly News looks at some of the divisive and polarising commentary.

@Aarie1 wrote:

"I'm a Nigerian, and, honestly, I don't see why this is a big deal. SA is right to voice out the toxic behaviour of Nigerians, now interpreted as xenophobic to play the victim card."

@sthedoingthings said:

"We don't care. We didn't even care about your stupid festival."

@IvynSambo reacted:

"Please keep your international festival; we will keep our country."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News