Naspers-owned Prosus bought food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com for nearly R80 billion

The buyout will expand the South African-based company's footprint within the European food market

The purchase comes with many changes but the headquarters of the purchased business will remain in Amsterdam

Naspers-Owned Prosus recently bought out Just Eat Takeaway.com to expand deeper into Europe. Image: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

On the 24th of February, Napsers-owned Prosus bought Just Eat Takeaway.com for nearly R80 billion to expand the South African-owned business's presence in Europe. According to Just Eat Takeaway.com's press release, Prosus aims to build a European food delivery champion and strengthen its position in a key growth sector.

A formidable presence

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a massive presence within the European continent. The company has 731,000 partners in 17 countries. The food delivery business' headquarters are found in Amsterdam and the business model works like an online food delivery marketplace. In the same press release, the CEO of the company stated he was thrilled about the purchase.

He expressed enthusiasm for Just Eat Takeaway.com to be part of Prosus Group and made note of the impressive portfolio the company has regarding food delivery services. Furthermore, the man stated that he had confidence in Prosus Group because of its proven track record to bring about growth, powered by AI and innovation.

He went on to explain further that:

"We believe that combining Prosus' strong technical and investment capabilities with Just Eat Takeaway.com’s leading brand position in key European markets will create significant value for our customers, drivers, partners, and shareholders."

Share prices for the Amsterdam company went through the roof. Image: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

A strategic move

Just Eat Takeaway.com was launched in the year 2000 and has gone global ever since. The purchase of the company will extend strong leadership into the rest of Europe. The share prices for the company have soared since the company's purchase. The markets have reacted favourably, showing that good things lie ahead for Prosus Group.

The company shared a complicated breakdown as to how the shares will be sold and what changes will happen in the leadership of Just Eat Takeaways.com.

Source: Briefly News